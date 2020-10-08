HS FOOTBALL: Kicking it old school: Buffs facing traditional offense at Durant

The McAlester Buffaloes will be charting new territory as they face off against Durant on Friday.
The No. 8 Buffs (4-1, 1-1) have continued to improve on themselves as they treat each and every game as an opportunity to get better. Coach Forrest Mazey said even after McAlester’s dominating 57-14 win over East Central last week, his team still had things they needed to work on in practice.
“We have issues we’ve got to take care of every week, and obviously get ready for a difference of opponent and the schemes they do,” Mazey said. “A little bit of self fix, self-scout, and getting your opponent right too.”
McAlester has been finding ways to get its offense rolling all season long. Quarterback Trent Boatright is coming off a 17-of-20 passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns night, and has amassed 867 yards through the air so far this season.
Add in the McAlester ground attack, with Erik McCarty grinding out 960 yards and 12 scores, and Dakota Moton with 200 yards and a score.
But up next for McAlester is a road battle with Durant. The Lions (1-3, 0-1) are coming off a 33-12 loss against Shawnee, but Mazey said that you can’t let their record fool you.
“Offensively, it’s the old-school flex-bone like Army and Navy run, and can pose a lot of problems,” Mazey said. “They move the ball on everybody. But the problem is they put the ball on the ground and turn it over, and have penalties to back them up.”
The Lions operate their offense behind the power of junior Francisco Avila, a veteran tailback who gained 637 yards during his sophomore season in 2019.
Mazey said both the offensive and defensive schemes are not what his team normally sees throughout the season, and that will make for an interesting game on Friday night.
“You always get scared that what if they don’t have penalties, and what if they don’t turn the ball over?” Mazey said. “You look at the scores, and it’s not really even indicative of how they are. They’ve had mistakes and shot themselves in the foot. You’re hoping you’re not the game that they put it all together.”
But even with the uncertainties that may face the Buffs, Mazey said as long as his team stays focused and ready, they’ll put themselves in position to be successful.
“You want to play sound football, and be able to stop them schematically,” Mazey said. "We’ve got to play well, and not get lulled to sleep because they do some old-school stuff that we don’t see every week.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
