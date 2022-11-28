HS FOOTBALL: Hartshorne players named to all-district honors

The Miners are adding accolades in the postseason.
Twelve Hartshorne football players were named to the District A-6 All-District Team, as voted on by the district coaches.
Six Miners were named to the first team, with senior Brennan Kendrick, juniors Jackson Moody, Treyce Morgan, Kelby Thomason, and sophomores Gus Miller and Brett Lindley all taking those honors.
Senior Camden Russell and sophomore Cody Sanders were both named as second team members, while senior Caleb Hatcher, sophomore Kannen Osier, and freshmen Acetin Rowell and Malachi Sunagoowie were named as all-district honorable mentions.
Hartshorne finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-4, a second-place finish in District A-6, and an Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State football playoff appearance.
The Miners averaged 31.8 points per game offensively, while amassing more than 550 tackles and 32 sacks defensively.
Here is the complete list of Hartshorne players named to the A-6 All District Teams:
FIRST TEAM
Brennan Kendrick
Jackson Moody
Treyce Morgan
Kelby Thomason
Gus Miller
Brett Lindley
SECOND TEAM
Camden Russell
Cody Sanders
HONORABLE MENTION
Caleb Hatcher
Kannen Osier
Acetin Rowell
Malachi Sunagoowie
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.