HS FOOTBALL: Hartshorne players named to all-district honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoHartshorne's Jackson Moody (11) joins 11 of his teammates in being named to District A-6 All-District honors for their efforts this season.

The Miners are adding accolades in the postseason.

Twelve Hartshorne football players were named to the District A-6 All-District Team, as voted on by the district coaches.

Six Miners were named to the first team, with senior Brennan Kendrick, juniors Jackson Moody, Treyce Morgan, Kelby Thomason, and sophomores Gus Miller and Brett Lindley all taking those honors.

Senior Camden Russell and sophomore Cody Sanders were both named as second team members, while senior Caleb Hatcher, sophomore Kannen Osier, and freshmen Acetin Rowell and Malachi Sunagoowie were named as all-district honorable mentions.

Hartshorne finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-4, a second-place finish in District A-6, and an Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State football playoff appearance.

The Miners averaged 31.8 points per game offensively, while amassing more than 550 tackles and 32 sacks defensively.

Here is the complete list of Hartshorne players named to the A-6 All District Teams:

FIRST TEAM

Brennan Kendrick

Jackson Moody

Treyce Morgan

Kelby Thomason

Gus Miller

Brett Lindley

SECOND TEAM

Camden Russell

Cody Sanders

HONORABLE MENTION

Caleb Hatcher

Kannen Osier

Acetin Rowell

Malachi Sunagoowie

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you