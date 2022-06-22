HS FOOTBALL: Hartshorne facing new opponents and district in 2022 slate

The Miners are embarking on a new frontier.
Hartshorne will be seeing new faces and teams as it takes to the field with its 2022 football schedule.
The Miners — who will be in a new class and district this fall — will play two scrimmages before opening up the season with the Battle of Gowen Mountain at Wilburton on Sept. 2.
After a road trip to Heavener the following week, the Miners will play their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Henryetta. Hartshorne will open up district play on the road at Savanna on Sept. 23, before returning home to face Wewoka on Sept. 30.
Following games against Wewoka and Stroud, the Miners will round out the regular season with a three-game home stand against Konawa, Allen, and Liberty on Oct. 21, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4, respectively.
Here is the complete 2022 Miner football schedule:
Aug. 19 vs. Spiro (Scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. TBA (Scrimmage)
Sept. 2 at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Stroud, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Konawa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Allen, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
