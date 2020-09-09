HS FOOTBALL: Hartshorne adds Week 2 game against Sperry

The Hartshorne Miners have filled their open Week 2 slot with a home game against Sperry on Friday.
The Miners were originally scheduled to take on Morris for its second game of the season, but that contest was canceled after positive coronavirus cases forced a quarantine of the Eagles’ football team.
Instead, Hartshorne was able to fill the open week with a home tilt against Sperry, who originally had a scheduled bye week.
The game will be held at Butler-Jennings Stadium in Hartshorne, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
