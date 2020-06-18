Football will return to the city on the lake this fall as Eufaula has released its schedule for the 2020 season.
Coming off a 10-2 season and second round playoff appearance in 2019, the Ironheads will return to action during a Week 1 season opener on the road against Vian on Sept. 4. They’ll host Stigler for the first home game at Eufuala the following week on Sept. 11.
Homecoming will arrive toward the end of the month on Sept. 25, which will also be the first district play game against Hartshorne. After facing off against Hugo the following game, the Ironheads will take to the road to take on Atoka before returning home once again for a battle against Wilburton on Oct. 15.
The final home game of the season and Senior Night festivities will take place on Oct. 30 against Valliant before ending the regular season on the road to take on Antlers.
Here is the complete 2020 schedule, including preseason:
Aug. 21 vs. Morris (Practice/Scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Spiro (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Vian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Stigler, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Checotah, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Hartshorne (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Hugo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Valliant, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
