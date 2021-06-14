HS FOOTBALL: Eufaula pens 2021 football schedule

CNHI file photoEufaula readies for the competition as it sets its 2021 football schedule.

The Ironheads are preparing for battle once again.

Eufaula is coming off a 9-3 season and a Class 2A state quarterfinals appearance. Now, the Ironheads will once again be taking the field anew against the competition as it sets its 2021 schedule.

After a pair of scrimmages, the Ironheads will open the season at home with a game against Vian on Sept. 3. Later, they’ll play host to rival Checotah on Sept. 17.

As Eufaula begins district play, it’ll travel to back-to-back road games against Hartshorne and Hugo before returning home to face off against Atoka on Oct. 8 while also hosting homecoming festivities.

The Ironheads will make their way battling against their district opponents before wrapping up the regular season at home in Eufaula with a game against Antlers on Nov. 5.

Here is the complete 2021 Eufaula football schedule with kickoff times:

Aug. 20 at Morris (srimmage), 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Spiro (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Vian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 TBD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Checotah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Atoka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Idabel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Antlers, 7 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you