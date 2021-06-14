HS FOOTBALL: Eufaula pens 2021 football schedule

The Ironheads are preparing for battle once again.
Eufaula is coming off a 9-3 season and a Class 2A state quarterfinals appearance. Now, the Ironheads will once again be taking the field anew against the competition as it sets its 2021 schedule.
After a pair of scrimmages, the Ironheads will open the season at home with a game against Vian on Sept. 3. Later, they’ll play host to rival Checotah on Sept. 17.
As Eufaula begins district play, it’ll travel to back-to-back road games against Hartshorne and Hugo before returning home to face off against Atoka on Oct. 8 while also hosting homecoming festivities.
The Ironheads will make their way battling against their district opponents before wrapping up the regular season at home in Eufaula with a game against Antlers on Nov. 5.
Here is the complete 2021 Eufaula football schedule with kickoff times:
Aug. 20 at Morris (srimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Spiro (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Vian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 TBD, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Checotah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Atoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Idabel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Antlers, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
