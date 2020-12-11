HS FOOTBALL: Eleven Buffs earn all-district honors

BROOKE YOUNG | File photoMcAlester's Gavin Johnson joined ten of his teammates in earning awards and honors on the 5A-3 All-District Team.

After a year of triumphs and hard battles, eleven Buffalo football players were named to District 5A-3 awards and honors.

Dustin Wall, Gavin Johnson, Quentin Thomas, Jonah Cuevas, and Gavin Guthrie earned several superlative awards, as well as joining teammates Dre Flowers, Gabe Landin, Daniel Amos, and Jaxon Walters as part of the All-District First Team.

Meanwhile, Ryan Shumway and Grant Owens earned honorable mention honors for their efforts during the 2020 season.

The Buffs finished the season third in District 5A-3, and earned a state semifinals bid, finishing with a record of 10-3.

Here is the complete list of District 5A-3 awards and honors for McAlester:

Dustin Wall — Inside Linebacker of the Year, First Team

Gavin Johnson — Wide Receiver of the Year, First Team

Quentin Thomas — Offensive Linemen of the Year, First Team

Jonah Cuevas — Offensive Linemen of the Year, First Team

Gavin Guthrie — Hardship/Injured MVP

Dre Flowers — First Team Linebacker

Gabe Landin — First Team Offensive Line

Daniel Amos — First Team Defensive Line

Jaxon Walters — First Team Wide Receiver

Ryan Shumway — Athlete Honorable Mention

Grant Owens — Special Teams Honorable Mention

