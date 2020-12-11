HS FOOTBALL: Eleven Buffs earn all-district honors

After a year of triumphs and hard battles, eleven Buffalo football players were named to District 5A-3 awards and honors.
Dustin Wall, Gavin Johnson, Quentin Thomas, Jonah Cuevas, and Gavin Guthrie earned several superlative awards, as well as joining teammates Dre Flowers, Gabe Landin, Daniel Amos, and Jaxon Walters as part of the All-District First Team.
Meanwhile, Ryan Shumway and Grant Owens earned honorable mention honors for their efforts during the 2020 season.
The Buffs finished the season third in District 5A-3, and earned a state semifinals bid, finishing with a record of 10-3.
Here is the complete list of District 5A-3 awards and honors for McAlester:
Dustin Wall — Inside Linebacker of the Year, First Team
Gavin Johnson — Wide Receiver of the Year, First Team
Quentin Thomas — Offensive Linemen of the Year, First Team
Jonah Cuevas — Offensive Linemen of the Year, First Team
Gavin Guthrie — Hardship/Injured MVP
Dre Flowers — First Team Linebacker
Gabe Landin — First Team Offensive Line
Daniel Amos — First Team Defensive Line
Jaxon Walters — First Team Wide Receiver
Ryan Shumway — Athlete Honorable Mention
Grant Owens — Special Teams Honorable Mention
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.