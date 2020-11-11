With the coronavirus pandemic forcing changes in every facet of everyday life, high school sports have been no exception.
This week marks the first round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s State Football Playoffs. But it will look different than usual, as every team in Oklahoma will have a chance to participate.
During a special meeting in October, the OSSAA approved a one-time change to the football playoffs, adding in a play-in round and opening competition to any and all teams that wanted to participate.
This also included a change to the ranking format, as many schools and districts in all classes saw cancellations and quarantines. McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said, as a coach, he found some of the changes helpful to certain teams and a speed bump for others.
“I think it’s good for some, bad for some,” Mazey said. “The only thing I don’t really like is opting out. I think if you’re in, you’re in. If you’re out, you’re out.”
Nearly 40 schools opted to not participate in this year’s playoffs so far, including McAlester's original first-round opponent, Glenpool. An additional eight schools were disqualified from postseason consideration due to a non-COVID forfeit, per OSSAA rules.
Still, the fields have expanded considerably in all classes. In 5A, for example, the field was expanded from 16 teams to 25 after the elimination of schools that opted out or forfeited.
But the most notable change to the playoff format comes in the case of a team having a COVID complication during the tournament. If a team advances, but has a COVID situation arise, the team it previously eliminated will have the option to take the now vacant slot. If that team chooses not to play, the opponent will advance automatically to the next round.
“That portion is interesting,” Mazey said. “With a situation — let’s say like last year — we lose to Carl Albert in the quarterfinals, and they get COVID on Tuesday. They would have called us to take their place in the semifinals two days later.”
And it could happen at a moment’s notice. Mazey said it will add an extra wrinkle to the fold and cause a lot new discussions to be had by coaching staffs across the state.
“It’s one of those things where you look at it and go ‘Holy smokes!’” he said. “You almost have to pseudo-practice at least two or three days, really for the week (after you lose) with the possibility that you might get the phone call…I think it will happen to somebody.”
But as for he and his team, they plan on reaching their goal the traditional way — by staying healthy and winning games. Mazey however noted that they will likely have to have a post-loss protocol ready, just in case.
“Our plan is to keep rolling on the winner’s side of it,” Mazey said. “But that’s something we probably need to sit down and talk about…just wait and see and have a plan in the back of my head.”
