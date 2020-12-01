HS FOOTBALL: Cougars named to District A-8 honors

For all their hard work during the 2020 season, two Canadian players joined fellow players from across the district as they were named to the All District A-8 team.
Seniors Isaac Tanner and Jake Brewster have been making plays for the Cougars on both sides of the ball all season long. But it’s their defensive efforts that helped earn their places on the all-district team.
Tanner was named as one of the top linebackers in the district, alongside Central Sallisaw’s Toby Barrett and Colcord’s Hayden Duncan. Brewster, meanwhile, was named as one of the top defensive backs of the year, along with Gore’s Jackson Duke and Keigan Reid, and Warner’s Kallen Park.
Here is the complete list of honorees for District A-8:
MVP: Zane Craighead, Gore and David Briggs, Central Sallisaw
Offensive Player of the Year: Stormy Odle, Colcord
Defensive Player of the Year: Trevor Capps, Warner
Back of the Year: Gunner Dozier, Gore and Mason Jim, Warner
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Trace Elders, Warner, Michael McLain, Colcord, Gabe Dozier, Gore, and Garrett Douthit, Gore
Receiver of the Year: Eyan Williams, Colcord
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Brody Cannon, Warner, Wyatt Marrel, Gore, Robert Pete, Porter, and George Phillips,Colcord
Linebacker of the Year: Toby Barrett, Central, Issac Tanner, Canadian, and Hayden Duncan, Colcord
Defensive Back of the Year: Jackson Duke, Gore, Keigan Reid, Gore, Jake Brewster, Canadian, and Kallen Park, Warner
Special Teams Player of the Year: Christian O’Connor, Gore, and Connor Parks, Warner
Newcomer of the Year: Lynden Manning, Gore
Injured Athlete of the Year: Weston Shanks, Gore
Coach of the Year: Brandon Tyler, Gore
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
