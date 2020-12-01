HS FOOTBALL: Cougars named to District A-8 honors

DERRICK JAMES | Staff file photoJake Brewster joins teammate Isaac Tanner in being named to the All-District A-8 team.

For all their hard work during the 2020 season, two Canadian players joined fellow players from across the district as they were named to the All District A-8 team.

Seniors Isaac Tanner and Jake Brewster have been making plays for the Cougars on both sides of the ball all season long. But it’s their defensive efforts that helped earn their places on the all-district team. 

Tanner was named as one of the top linebackers in the district, alongside Central Sallisaw’s Toby Barrett and Colcord’s Hayden Duncan. Brewster, meanwhile, was named as one of the top defensive backs of the year, along with Gore’s Jackson Duke and Keigan Reid, and Warner’s Kallen Park.

Here is the complete list of honorees for District A-8:

MVP: Zane Craighead, Gore and David Briggs, Central Sallisaw

Offensive Player of the Year: Stormy Odle, Colcord

Defensive Player of the Year: Trevor Capps, Warner

Back of the Year: Gunner Dozier, Gore and Mason Jim, Warner

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Trace Elders, Warner,  Michael McLain, Colcord, Gabe Dozier, Gore, and Garrett Douthit, Gore

Receiver of the Year: Eyan Williams, Colcord

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Brody Cannon, Warner, Wyatt Marrel, Gore, Robert Pete, Porter, and George Phillips,Colcord

Linebacker of the Year: Toby Barrett, Central, Issac Tanner, Canadian, and Hayden Duncan, Colcord

Defensive Back of the Year: Jackson Duke, Gore, Keigan Reid, Gore, Jake Brewster, Canadian, and Kallen Park, Warner

Special Teams Player of the Year: Christian O’Connor, Gore, and Connor Parks, Warner

Newcomer of the Year: Lynden Manning, Gore

Injured Athlete of the Year: Weston Shanks, Gore

Coach of the Year: Brandon Tyler, Gore

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you