HS FOOTBALL: Canadian's Jackson, Poindexter participating in 8-man All-Star game

Canadian will be well-represented at the 2020 Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association All Star Football game on Saturday in Miami, Okla.
Cougars coach Wesley Jackson was chosen to coach during this year’s installment, while graduating senior Kole Poindexter was selected to participate in the game.
"I’m pretty excited,” Jackson said. "It’s one of the greatest honors in eight-man football for me."
Nearly 80 of the top players from across the state will converge upon Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, who plays host to the honorees, to participate in the week-long celebration of their efforts from the 2019 season.
Coaches reported on Monday, with players arriving on Tuesday. They’ve been treated to fellowship, cookouts, and pool parties — all as a reward for the hard work the student-athletes and their coaches have put in to reach success.
The Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, which works in conjunction with the OEMFCA and NEO to put on the event, said in a release that the annual White vs. Green All-Star Game brings in almost 3,000 spectators, which includes college recruiters and scouts. In addition to the game, the event also provides scholarships for players.
Jackson said it’s an absolute honor not only for him to be selected to coach during the game, but that he gets one last game with Poindexter and many other talented players around the eight-man league.
"It’s for the kids, and they get to play one more time,” Jackson said. "I get to coach some great kids again in the eight-man realm.”
Jackson also said he’ll be giving himself homework while surrounded by fellow all-star coaches, as he’s bringing his newly-formed playbook for 11-man football. As the Cougars have been bumped up since spending time as an eight-man squad, Jackson said it’ll be exciting to not only coach, but pick the brains of other coaches who have made the transition.
"I’ll take my 11-man playbook up and bounce it off coaches who have done both,” he said. "That is going to be an experience that is hard to get, especially at a younger age. I’m excited to get that opportunity.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
