HS FOOTBALL: Canadian tabs Leithead to lead Cougars

The Cougars have found their new leader.
Canadian hired Nathan Leithead to take over the helm of its football program, and Leithead said he is looking forward to joining the Cougars community.
“It’s different when you’re visiting versus actually being down there,” he said. “So I’m excited to be down there, meeting with the community, and getting everything rolling. I’m excited to get that going.”
Leithead is a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he graduated from Pine Creek High School in 2016. Upon graduation, he moved into the Sooner State to attend Oklahoma Panhandle State University, where he played inside linebacker for the Aggies.
Leithead said got into coaching by assisting his father during high school and college, but got his first post-college job at Guymon High School, where he spent the last three seasons with various coaching duties such as linebackers, wide receivers, running backs, special teams, and defense.
Now, he’s making the move to Canadian. Leithead said he and his wife Shauna were looking for a change of scenery when the opportunity with the Cougars arose.
“We wanted to move on the east side of Oklahoma City, just something different,” he said. “And I saw the Canadian job open up, and I submitted my resume.”
Things developed quickly from there, and Leithead said he quickly became excited about the opportunity.
“I had a couple interviews, one over virtual where I kind of talked with them, saying we have to build relationships with kids...and just the kind of vision I had playing a more physical style of football,” he said. “And just building the program from the ground up.”
Leithead described his coaching style as one that is fueled by passion, but still cool and collected when having to adjust the plan during games.
“Intense is the best way I can put it,” Leithead said with a laugh. “I’m a fiery guy. I played inside linebacker in college, and I have very energetic, high energy. If you go to a game, you’re going to see me yell…I do move around on the sidelines. My wife calls me a jackrabbit on the sidelines.”
Leithead is completing the process of moving to eastern Oklahoma, and is looking forward to immersing himself at Canadian. And while the Cougars are busy with offseason workouts, Leithead said he’s most eager to trot out onto the field together as a team for the first time.
“Just getting started. It’s great when you’re talking to kids, and you’re doing weights. Those things are great, but that’s not what I do it for,” he said. “The practices, the games. I’m looking forward to getting to do that with these guys.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
