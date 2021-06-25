HS FOOTBALL: Canadian releases 2021 football schedule

Canadian football is gearing up for a return to the gridiron.
After a battle-heavy season last year, the Cougars are heading back out to the field as they pen their 2021 football schedule.
With a pair of scrimmages under their belts, the Cougars will open the regular season at home with a Sept. 3 tilt against Ketchum. They’ll next travel south down 69 to face off against fellow Pittsburg County team Savanna on Sept. 10
After another home game, Canadian will spend the next two weeks on the road at Hulbert and Porter before returning to Cougar country for a homecoming matchup against Talihina.
Later in the season, the Cougars will honor their seniors during the final home game on Oct. 29 against Gore before rounding out the regular season on the road against Colcord on Nov. 5.
Here is the complete 2021 Canadian football schedule with kickoff times:
Aug. 20 vs. Pocola (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Wewoka (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Allen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Porter, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Warner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Gore, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Colcord, 7 p.m.
