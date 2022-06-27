HS FOOTBALL: Canadian readies for 2022 football schedule

The Cougars are preparing to prowl once more.
Canadian will be facing off against foes familiar and new as they look forward to the 2022 football schedule.
The Cougars will begin the season a little early, as they'll be one of the teams participating on zero week. And they'll do it away from home, as they hit the road to face off against Ketchum on Aug. 26. They'll then take a week of rest before hosting Savanna in Canadian's home opener on Sept. 9.
Canadian will travel to Wewoka the following week before embarking on district play as the Cougars host Pocola on Sept. 23.
October will see the Cougars host Panama in the first week of the month before take to enemy territory to face Haskell on Oct. 13.
The Cougars will play their final home game of the regular season on Oct. 21 with a tilt against Porter, before rounding out the season on the road in the following two weeks against Talihina and Central Sallisaw.
Here is the complete 2022 Canadian football schedule:
Aug. 26 at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 BYE
Sept. 9 vs. Savanna, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Pocola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Gore, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Panama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Porter, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Central (Sallisaw), 7 p.m.
