HS FOOTBALL: Canadian falls against Central, gears up for matchup against Colcord

Canadian played its first of two games this week on Monday, when they fell to Central Sallisaw, 47-6.
Canadian (2-6, 1-4) was originally scheduled to take on the Tigers on Oct. 15, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19. But they made that game up on Monday, setting up the stage to play two games in a matter of days.
In the first quarter, Sallisaw struck first with a 24-yard run, and followed that up with a late short-yardage score to take an early 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Cougars struck back as Johnathan Hasbrock connected with Jake Brewster for a 75-yard score to cut the deficit to 14-6.
The Tigers answered with another couple scores of their own, and used the momentum to take the win over Canadian.
Hasbrock finished the game with 3-of-9 passing for 140 yards and a score, while Brewster added two catches for 111 yards and the touchdown. Isaac Tanner added 33 yards on five carries, while Brandon Ybanez had four carries for 25 yards.
But the Cougars’ week isn’t done yet, as they will now shift gears to Friday’s regular season finale at home against Colcord (7-1, 4-1).
The Hornets have notched wins over the likes of Warner, Talihina, Porter, and Central Sallisaw. They’re a team that has returned multiple starters to the offense while implementing a spread scheme.
Defensively, Colcord runs a 3-4 that features linebacker Hayden Duncan, who recorded 78 tackles in 2019.
Canadian will combat the attack with the likes of its own offense, which has produced over 700 yards on the ground and nearly 600 through the air.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
