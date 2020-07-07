HS FOOTBALL: Canadian announces 2020 football schedule

The Canadian Cougars will be in a new class and new district as they look toward the new season after releasing their football schedule for 2020.
After a 12-1 finish and playoff quarterfinals appearance last season, the Cougars will be competing in Class A 11-man football when they return in August.
They’ll have two scrimmages before opening the season on Thursday, Sept. 3, on the road against Ketchum. They’ll play their first game at home against fellow Class A foe Savanna the following week.
After a short stint on the road at Allen, Canadian will return home for a two-game district-opening home stand, culminating in a homecoming matchup against Porter on Oct. 2.
They’ll next hit the road to Talihina and Sallisaw Central before returning home to face off against Warner on Oct. 23. After one final road game, the Cougars will end the regular season at home with Senior Night festivities and a Nov. 6 tilt against Colcord.
Here is the complete 2020 Cougar football schedule:
Aug. 21 at Pocola (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Wewoka (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Savanna, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Allen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Porter (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Warner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Gore, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Colcord (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
