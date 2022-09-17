HS FOOTBALL: Buffs using bye week as 'mental and physical reset'

McAlester football has been spending the week working on a different kind of opponent — themselves.
The Buffs are in the midst of a bye week this week after going 3-0 to start the season. Coach Forrest Mazey said there were a few simple yet effective goals he had for his team heading into the week.
“Getting healthy, getting our grades right, working on us,” he said.
Mazey pointed to the toll football can have on both the body and mind. The Buffs have been pushing themselves each and every week to be the best team they can be, and have been rewarded with success — including taking the first shutout win over Ada in 43 years last week.
“They’ll get to enjoy it longer (with the bye week), then working on us, and then we’ll be working on (Tulsa) Memorial
McAlester will return to action at Hook Eales Stadium next week as the Buffs will host Chargers for the district opener. It is also the homecoming game for McAlester, adding a little extra pomp and circumstance to the events of game night.
But for now, the hard-working team has been working on itself. The Buffs have also seen their share of bangs and bruises, and injuries small and major in the last few games. One such instance is quarterback and linebacker Lance Stone, who was sidelined after sustaining an injury in McAlester's Week 1 game against Scotlandville, La.
"The good thing is we got this bye week, so he gets two weeks off (from games) and a full week of rest on top of it," Mazey said. "So I think everything will work out."
The Buffs are looking forward to getting started with District 5A-3 play, and know it's going to be a gauntlet to face as they proceed through the season. That's why it's important for them to use the bye week opportunity to heal up and prepare for the battles that lie ahead.
“It’s just getting our bodies back right,” Mazey said. "It’s tough on them physically sometimes, and mentally sometimes. So we’re going to do a mental and physical reset and make sure we do our stuff right.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.