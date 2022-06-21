HS FOOTBALL: Buffs readying for 2022 schedule

The Buffs are getting back to business this fall.
McAlester football will return to the gridiron after its historic season last year with the release of the 2022 schedule.
The Buffs will once again open up play on Zero Week as they host Broken Bow at Hook Eales Stadium on August 26. McAlester will then hit the road to compete at the Battle on the Border at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, to face off against Baton Rouge’s Scotlandville Hornets.
McAlester will next return home to Hook Eales to host the 2022 edition of POTAC against the Ada Cougars on Sept. 9 before getting a bit of a break with a bye week the following Friday.
The Buffs will open district play at home against Tulsa Memorial on Sept. 23, before hitting the highway once again to take on new district opponent Del City to round out the month.
October will see the Buffs as the visiting team for three out of the four games that month, with the only home game coming on Oct. 13 against Tulsa East Central. The Buffs will then round out the regular season at home on Nov. 4 as they host Glenpool for Senior Night.
Here is the complete 2022 McAlester football schedule:
Aug. 26 vs. Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs Scottlandville (LA) at Independence Bowl, 11 a.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 BYE
Sept. 23 vs. Tulsa Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Del City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Tulsa East Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Durant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Glenpool, 7 p.m.
