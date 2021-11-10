HS FOOTBALL: Buffs ready to 'go big or go home' in playoffs

With McAlester's regular season complete, the road to a gold ball now begins.
The first-ranked Buffs (10-0) will begin their postseason journey on Friday as McAlester hosts Sapulpa (6-4) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A football playoffs.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he’s extremely proud of the way his team has performed this season, but knows the Buffs’ biggest challenges lie ahead as they begin postseason play.
“They finished at one of their goals, 10-0 and they’re district champs,” Mazey said. “But everybody is 0-0 now.”
As District 5A-3 champions, the Buffs will have the privilege of hosting the opening round of the playoffs as they welcome their first challenger Sapulpa — the fourth place finisher in District 5A-4 — to Hook Eales Stadium.
Sapulpa is led by Bryson Williams took over quarterback duties following the injury of starter Zac Mason. Since then, Williams has started to find a rhythm, earning 783 yards and 11 touchdowns — including 295 yards and two scores in Sapulpa’s postseason-clinching win against Glenpool last week.
He’ll have top targets Justin Squire and Tyreese Jones, as well as running back Marco Smith to help round out Sapulpa’s offensive attack.
But they’ll be going up against a McAlester defense that has given no quarter to opposing offenses this season, with the vaunted “Black Death Defense” allowing an average of only 198.2 yards and 10.4 points per game.
And with a high-powered offense that has generated an average of 448.6 yards and 46.8 points per game, Mazey said his team has been building strength each and every week.
“They’ve stepped up their game. I think both sides (of the ball) have done such a tremendous job of really complimenting each other, and special teams has done their part,” he said. “I’m just super proud of the whole group.
"The coaching staff is second to none,” he continued. “Just everybody around this program is such a tight-knit group. We take things personal, and we enjoy what we do. It’s been fun, and a fun ride, and I hope it continues.”
The Buffs have had their eyes on one singular prize all season long, and now the journey to the gold ball begins. But Mazey said his team can’t get too far ahead of themselves, and come ready to take care of business one week at a time.
“You can’t take anything for granted, you’re playing with house money,” Mazey said. “It’s go big or go home, and survive and advance — or dominate and advance. I don’t care which one they do, just got to find a way to win. And if it’s by one, two, 10, 50 — it don’t matter.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
