HS FOOTBALL: Buffs prepping for Wagoner scrimmage

The Buffs are getting back to football.
McAlester will hit the road Friday to face off against Wagoner in the lone football scrimmage of the season, and coach Forrest Mazey said the matchup is always an interesting challenge for the Buffs.
“It’s such a weird deal with Wagoner, it seems like they’re always really good,” he said. “They’re a hard team. You can’t game plan a scrimmage, so you never look as good as you could.”
Mazey said scrimmages are a perfect opportunity to run in-game scenarios against a real opponent to help judge how McAlester will run things on Friday nights.
“In reality, you’re trying to run some base stuff, get an idea who could play in a game-like situation without game planning too much and spending too much time on an opponent that you’re not really keeping score against,” he said. “So you want to get in a game and see how you react to base stuff, and try not too put too much stock into it.
“Even though, we’re all competitive,” he added.
“I remember, people said ‘we’re not going to be very good’ last year,” he recalled. “I said ‘you need to calm down and just ride the wave and understand Wagoner is a good team, is a good scrimmage team because they’re always going to be very elementary in what they do. Where we are better at game planning what we see to our strengths.”
Strengths aren't going to be in short supply for the Buffs. They not only have powerful rushers such as Erik McCarty and Dakota Moton, but also newcomers Chaz Bradley and Blaze Baugh — all fronted by a strong and powerful offensive line featuring players such as Kasen Whitley, Zac Rogers, Sean Woods, and Connor Fields.
There are also receiving targets such as Eli Chatman and Ethan Watkins, and a quarterback battle between juniors Caden Lesnau and Lance Stone — both who can also play multiple positions both sides of the ball.
Defensively, many offensive weapons pull double duty such as Bradley, Chatman, and McCarty. But there's also the towering presence of Malachi Wrice at linebacker as well as speedy defenders such as Owen Russell, and a defensive line led by top returning defensive lineman Garrett Shumway.
And that's just scratching the surface of the herd of talent the Buffaloes have at their disposal this season. But Mazey said the reps against Wagoner will be a good indicator of who may get the nod in specific positions and situations on game nights.
"The scrimmage is going to be a good deciding factor on some of these battles we’ve got going," he said.
But the aspect Mazey is looking at most to take away from the scrimmage will be making sure the Buffs have the basics of their game plan down — before getting specific and tailoring their keys to every individual opponent each week.
“Just to get a base alignment in what we think they’re going to line up in and run, and just some base things we think we can do against them to see how we execute it,” he said. “It’s kind of a dry run, nothing too extensive because we don’t want to waste too much time on a non-opponent.”
And once the scrimmage is done, the countdown to official kickoff begins.
“Then it’s game time, full go,” Mazey said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
