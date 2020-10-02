HS FOOTBALL: Buffs not backing down, face off against East Central

As the grind of district play continues on Friday, the McAlester Buffaloes are eager to get back to the field and show the competition that they can’t be rattled easy.
The No. 10 Buffs (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a nail-biting 17-14 loss against No. 2 Bishop Kelley, but McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said his team has kept their heads up and gotten back to work in practice.
“We’ve been more locked in, more focused,” Mazey said. “A little bit more complimentary, for sure.”
The next stop on the road is a game in Tulsa against East Central. Mazey said the Cardinals are a skilled team, and the Buffs will need to be prepared as they take the field.
“They’re athletic,” Mazey said. “They’ve got rattlesnakes all over that football field."
The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) are coming off an emphatic 57-24 win over Tulsa Rogers on Sept. 24.
They’re led by quarterback Cunu Fields, who passed for 322 yards and four scores, while also adding a rushing touchdown in the game against the Ropers. He’ll have top target William McGuire on the routes, as the two have had a connection all season long.
Mazey said his team is committed to meeting the challenge, and getting better each and every day — whether that be in practice or on Friday nights.
"Sometimes the biggest obstacle for a young man is to find his place on his team and embrace that role. Regardless if it is the starter or the scout team, it’s the same importance to me,” Mazey said. "It might not be the most glamorous on Friday night, but it’s dang sure just as important.”
An example Mazey gave was in the trenches for the Buffs. Thanks to the lineman on both sides of the ball, the Buffs have been able to rush for 825 yards so far this season. They've also thrown for 546 yards, out-gaining their opponent by over 200 yards in each category.
And on the defensive side of the ball, Mazey said there are things being done that don’t show up on the stat sheet, but still make a difference in the game.
"A lot of times, in (defensive) linemen, if they’re doing their job, they may not even get a tackle,” Mazey said. “But they’re taking on two or three guys, opening it up so the linebackers and safeties can make the tackle.”
McAlester will once again be tested this week, and Mazey said it’ll be important for the Buffs to bounce back as they face off against a Cardinals team experiencing their best start in nearly a decade.
"They’re riding high right now, and we need to go win,” he said. "We need to put a statement on this.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
