HS FOOTBALL: Buffs face pivotal game against Shawnee

McAlester's rematch this week is a district game — and as a result, playoffs position is on the line.
The No. 7 Buffs (6-2, 3-2 in District 5A-3) will be taking on the Shawnee Wolves (4-3, 4-1) at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday. The pair met in a non-district contest in the Wolves’ den — after both had their scheduled opponents cancel due to COVID-19 — where McAlester took the 34-13 win.
But since then, both teams have gone to take multiple wins in the district.
A win for McAlester would solidify its slot in third place, helping set the path through the playoffs. Every district in Class 5A has opted to continue using the win/loss seeding method versus the new coaches poll option.
Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said that this game was important for the Buffs moving forward into the postseason, and that they will have to be ready from the start to take control early.
“We feel like the third-place spot is a really good draw,” Mazey said. “We feel like it’s a fair draw, we like that draw, and we got to do what we can to get that draw."
The Wolves are coming off a 34-7 loss to Coweta last week, but will be looking to bounce back against the Buffs.
Shawnee gained 110 yards of offense in that game, but it was its defense that got the score after Joe Maytubby took an interception 40 yards for the score.
Maytubby has been a playmaker for the Wolves alongside quarterback Karsen Conaway this season, as well as the efforts of Jaylon Orange and Demetress Beavers in the ground game.
Mazey said seeing them previously does help the Buffs, but that it’s also a different, more developed Shawnee team since they met in early September.
“We know their personnel and what they have, as far as what their kids can do,” Mazey said. “It’s a situation where they’ve found an identity, and we’ve got to go do us."
The Buffs have been an offensive machine, churning out over 1,500 yards on the ground while earning another nearly 1,400 through the air. The defense — dubbed the Black Death defense — is holding opponents to just 200 yards per game and is coming off its first shutout of the season last week.
That’s not to say there isn’t any room for improvement, and with the playoffs looming, Mazey said now is time for the Buffs to start hitting their stride on both sides of the ball.
“It’s the consistency and trusting each other, not having to pick somebody else’s slack up,” Mazey said. “It’s our job, as an individual, to work together as a team."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
