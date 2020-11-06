HS FOOTBALL: Buffs face final foe of regular season at Will Rogers

The Buffs will roam one final time before heading into the postseason.
No. 6 McAlester (7-2, 4-2) will finish its regular season on the road with a face off against Will Rogers (1-8, 1-5) in Tulsa on Friday.
McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said that the game will be a good opportunity for his team to get more game experience and fine tune themselves ahead of the playoffs.
“I’ll be honest with you, it’s big,” Mazey said. “It’s something that we need to do, and do it the right way."
The final test of the scheduled season come in the the form of the Ropers, who broke a 44-game losing streak after a 38-35 win over Durant on Oct. 23, and had some defensive starts rise during that game.
Keenan Bruce and Deivon Elliott-Willis have provided a lot of strength on the offensive line for the Ropers, allowing the talents of quarterback Macuric Demry to help propel them forward for the win.
Demry is joined in the offense by running back Ratterius King, who also pulls double duty on defense, making him a force paired up with linebacker Emmon Simpkins.
Mazey said that while Will Rogers hasn’t always come out on top on the scoreboard, they’re filled with athletic talent and the Buffs will have to be ready come game time.
“They’re athletic, and got some big-looking receivers,” Mazey said. “They got some kids that run around really well, and they do some good things."
Meanwhile, McAlester’s offensive production got a big boost after its dominant 52-18 win over Shawnee last week. The Buffs rushed for over 200 yards in that game, while also throwing for nearly 200 more.
Quarterback Trent Boatright and running back Erik McCarty have led the way for McAlester this season, as well as the rise of Dakota Moton in the backfield and Gavin Johnson and Lleyton Bass leading the way for the receiving corps.
Defensively, the Buffs have embodied the “Black Death” nickname — allowing about 210 yards per game and about 12 points per game.
“For us to have a two-headed monster (on offense) a little bit is to have Trent playing well,” Mazey said. “And we work on tackling as a defensive staff everyday and the details of things…and when they take pride in that stuff, it all pays off."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with Tulsa Public Schools coronavirus protocols still in place. Masks are required, and social distancing in stadium is highly encouraged.
