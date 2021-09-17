HS FOOTBALL: Buffs back in the lab during bye week

Despite not having a game this week, the Buffs have been hard at work preparing for district play.
McAlester has been enjoying the benefits of their scheduled bye week, a result of opening their season early on what is commonly dubbed as Zero Week. Coach Forrest Mazey said his team is using the opportunity to heal up and prepare for their next opponent — but it is by no means a week off.
“We’ve just got to get healthy and get mentally tougher,” he said. “We can not let that be a factor.”
The Buffs immediately went to work this week, watching and analyzing film and grinding it out in practice. Mazey said it’s important for his team to use each and every day as an opportunity to improve upon themselves as they chase their goal of a state championship.
“We’ve got to continue to get better every week, and we’ve got to figure out how to be there in December, and how to stay healthy,” Mazey said. “There are just so many variables.”
The Buffs are were also named as the top team in Class 5A for the second week in a row in the Associated Press Oklahoma high school football poll. Mazey said that honor was a sign of how much time and effort the Buffs have put into the program.
“I think it’s just the amount of respect these young men are starting to get because of their hard work,” Mazey said. “It’s a byproduct of what we do. It’s a byproduct of our hard work, it’s a byproduct of the blood, the sweat the tears.”
But even still, he said that while being the top dog is nice, the Buffs still have a long way to go to get to where they want to be — playing in the state title game with the hopes of bringing home an early Christmas present.
“We’re fortunate to be in that position,” Mazey said. “But it don’t matter until December.”
McAlester will return to action on Sept. 24, when the Buffs travel to Tulsa to face off against Bishop Kelley for the first game of their district slate. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
