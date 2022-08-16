HS FOOTBALL: Buffs back at it after productive first week of practice

The battles have only just begun for the Buffs.
McAlester is beginning its second full week of practice this week after a successful start last Monday, and they're starting to find a rhythm and identity.
Coach Forrest Mazey said that although the Buffs have only been facing each other, they've built a good starting point and have been using every single practice as an opportunity to get better.
“Not bad," Mazey said of the week after an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday. "Obviously you want to see us against somebody and we’ve got Wagoner coming up in a scrimmage."
McAlester spent its first few days of pad-less practice running drills and teaching game scenarios. The Buffs then strapped on their pads for the first time shortly after midnight on Friday and have been hitting and running full speed since.
But as Mazey mentioned, it's important to get into a game week routine. And while they're not quite there yet, this week will be a good dry run for what lies ahead.
“I’m anxious to get to the game planning portion of it, and see a team in real life here under the lights,” he said. “But the scrimmage is going to be a good deciding factor on some of these battles we’ve got going."
The Buffaloes will have many weapons at their disposal in many different areas, leading to battles at various positions on both offense and defense — including at quarterback.
But now that they're back to full practices and with the upcoming scrimmage, Mazey said it's a perfect opportunity for players to make their case for those different positions.
"Maybe some cream will rise to the top, some stuff will settle in the middle, and maybe some of the stuff at the bottom will get stirred up a little bit," he said. "And try to find guys that are ready and willing, and let’s get it done.”
But mostly, Mazey said he was excited just to be back to real football. After a long offseason and a summer of intense workout sessions, he said it felt good to be back on the field, whistle in hand, and bonding together with the latest edition of the Buffs.
“You’ve got guys running around everywhere that really like football, they enjoy being out here, and we’ve been blessed with some good weather,” Mazey said. “And I like being around…I enjoy being around these kids, man. I really do. They keep me young.”
