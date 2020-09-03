HS FOOTBALL: Buffs adapt to COVID cancelation

As football season continues for the McAlester Buffaloes, the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to learn how to adapt at a moment’s notice.
McAlester saw its season-opening game come and go without a delay and with a dramatic win. But just days before the Buffs were scheduled to play on the road at Sallisaw, the game had to be canceled after an employee at the school tested positive for the virus.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he and his staff immediately took to the phones Wednesday to see who else had an open game that could be filled, but the timing was too short notice.
“We tried to find a quick opponent in that couple of hours time frame,” Mazey said. “But once it reached into the evening…with that bye week, we just decided to go ahead and shift our focus toward Ada.”
Instead, McAlester has switched its plan of action. They will treat this Friday as a bye week and will be looking to fill a game with a new opponent during the previously scheduled bye week on Sept. 18. Mazey said there were a few options the Buffs could take, but nothing yet set in stone.
“It’s not the ideal situation, but with this corona stuff, what is the ideal situation?” Mazey said. “You just have to take what you’re dealt and run with it, make the best out of it as possible.”
Many schools and programs across the state are learning first-hand the same lessons that McAlester is learning now about how quickly things can change during this unprecedented season. But the Buffs aren’t letting that keep them down or quell their competitive spirit.
“They’ve taken everything in stride. At some point, it gets frustrating,” Mazey said. “But we can only control what we do and how we react. So you put on a positive attitude and face and move forward. And I think they’re doing really well with that.”
Mazey also said the resiliency of his team as they face the unknowns of the 2020 season will forge a stronger resolve in his players as they move into adulthood.
“They’ll be able to face adversity and be able to deal with what’s thrown at them very well,” he said.
As of publication, McAlester had yet to officially schedule a new opponent for Week 3. Stay up-to-date with all the latest information on cancelations, rescheduling, and more by logging on at mcalesternews.com.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
