HS BASKETBALL: Wilburton releases basketball tournament schedules

The brackets are set.
Wilburton will host teams from across southeast Oklahoma as the annual Wilburton Tournament gets underway beginning on Thursday.
On the girls side, Wilburton will open up action at 1 p.m. Thursday as the Lady Diggers face off against Wright City. The Lady Diggers are coming off a string of battles in the Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic last week, including a 42-39 overtime win over Rattan in the consolation semifinals.
The Lady Miners meanwhile will receive a first-round bye, automatically advancing to the semifinal round on Friday to face the winner between Buffalo Valley and Stigler. Hartshorne is coming off a Pick and Shovel runner-up appearance, taking wins over Pittsburg and Wilburton in the first two rounds before falling to Idabel in the finals.
On the boys side, Wilburton will play the first game of the tournament as the Diggers face off against Spiro at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Diggers are coming off a Hartshorne Pick and Shovel runner-up run, where they took wins over Summit Christian and Boswell before falling to Rattan in the finals.
Hartshorne's junior varsity squad will take on Buffalo Valley at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, while the varsity team will battle against Wright City at 5:30 p.m. The Miners are coming off a string of battles in their Pick and Shovel Classic run last week, facing off against Wetumka and Summit Christian.
The Wilburton Tournament is a double-elimination tournament schedule for Thursday through Saturday, with all teams guaranteed at least two games.
Here are the complete boys and girls brackets for this week's Wilburton Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Hartshorne, bye
B1: Wilburton vs. Spiro, 11:30 a.m.
G2: Wilburton vs. Wright City, 1 p.m.
B2: Buffalo Valley vs. Hartshorne JV, 2:30 p.m.
G3: Red Oak vs. Spiro, 4 p.m.
B3: Hartshorne vs. Wright City, 5:30 p.m.
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Stigler, 7 p.m.
B4: Stigler vs. Red Oak, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY:
G5: Loser G4, bye
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G2, 10 a.m.
B5: Loser B1 vs. Loser B3, 11:30 a.m.
B6: Loser B2 vs. Loser B4, 2:30 p.m.
G7: Hartshorne vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m.
B7: Winner B2 vs. Winner B4, 5:30 p.m
G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
B8: Winner B1 vs. Winner B3, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G4 vs. Winner G6, 12 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
B9: Winner B6 vs. Winner B5, 1:30 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 3 p.m. (Third Place)
B10: Loser B7 vs. Loser B8, 4:30 p.m. (Third Place)
G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 6 p.m. (Championship)
B11: Winner B7 vs. Winner B8, 7:30 p.m. (Championship)
