The Diggers and Lady Diggers are preparing for a return to the hardwood.
Wilburton is readying to face the competition on the basketball court this season with the release of the 2022-2023 high school schedule.
The Diggers and Lady Diggers will open the season on the road with a tilt against Quinton on Nov. 29. They'll have their home opener just days later as they host Pocola on Dec. 2.
December also brings about tournament action, with the Diggers and Lady Diggers participating in the Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne Dec. 8-10 before hosting their own tournament in Wilburton Dec. 15-17.
Wilburton will ring in the new year with a road game against Heavener on Jan. 3 and tournament action at Wister Jan. 5-7. The Lady Diggers and Diggers will return home for a pair of games against Hartshorne and Talihina, before rounding out the month again with Hartshorne in the second Battle of Gowan Mountain basketball contest on Jan. 31.
After three road games at the start of February, Wilburton will return home on Feb. 13 to face Stigler and round out the regular season — with the postseason set to begin Feb. 17-18.
Here is the complete 2022-2023 high school basketball schedule for Wilburton. Game times start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 29 at Quinton
Dec. 2 vs. Pocola
Dec. 8-10 at Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic, TBA
Dec. 12 vs. Warner
Dec. 15-17 vs. Wilburton Invitational, TBA
Jan. 3 at Heavener
Jan. 5-7 at Warner Tournament, TBA
Jan. 10 vs. Hartshorne
Jan. 13 vs. Talihina (Homecoming)
Jan. 16 at Stigler
Jan. 24 at Wister
Jan. 27 vs. Heavener (Orange Out)
Jan. 31 at Hartshorne
Feb. 2 at Talihina
Feb. 3 at Pocola
Feb. 10 at Howe
Feb. 13 vs. Stigler
Feb. 17-18 at Districts, TBA
Feb. 23-25 at Regionals, TBA
March 2-4 at Area, TBA
March 9-11 at State, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.