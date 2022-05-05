HS BASKETBALL: Stuart's Connor Clayton signs with Seminole

Connor Clayton is trading his Hornet green for Trojan blue.
The Stuart senior signed his letter of intent to play college basketball with Seminole State College next season during a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday.
“I’m feeling good,” Clayton said after the ceremony. "I’m excited to start playing."
Clayton averaged 23.4 points 5.52 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 steals per game in the 2021-2022 season on his way to being named as a McAlester News-Capital All-Area First Team member as well as an All-Star by Class by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
But Clayton said his journey to becoming a college athlete started with a Twitter message from an assistant at Seminole asking for a highlight, and a months-long conversation followed that led to his offer.
“It was just like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, for sure,” Clayton said. “It’s just something I’ve been looking forward to being able to do since I was a little kid.”
Clayton said there have been a lot of people over the years help him realize his childhood dream, but none more so than the people who have been there every step of the way.
“My mom and dad for sure helped me a lot. Coach (Michael) Langley helped me a lot with encouragement and constructive criticism,” he said. “Just having them in my corner, always being supportive.”
The immediate step for Clayton is preparing for the next level, and the hard work never really stops. And that was a sentiment he shared to pass on to the next generation of ballers that will look to achieve their dreams just as he did.
“After one good thing happens to you and you get an offer, drop 30 points in a game or something like that, don’t stop working hard,” he said.
