HS BASKETBALL: Stuart releases 2022-2023 high school hoops schedule

The Hornets are hitting the hardwood.
Stuart returns to the basketball court next week, and will be facing the competition of the 2022-2023 high school schedule.
Stuart will open on the road at Haileyville on Nov. 4 before returning home to host Stonewall on Nov. 8. The Hornets and Lady Hornets will finish out the month on the road with contests against Crowder and Buffalo Valley.
December will see home games against Tushka, Tupelo, and Savanna, before traveling to Indianola on Dec. 8-10 to participate in the Indianola Tournament.
After the holiday break, Stuart will head to Earlsboro to start the new year with tournament action Jan. 5-7, then face off with home games against Canadian and Calvin on Jan. 10 and 13, respectively. The Hornets and Lady Hornets will then face the field of the entire conference as they battle in the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament Jan. 16-21.
Stuart will host Senior Night festivities on Feb. 2 with a tilt against Kiowa, and end out the regular season on Feb. 6 at Pittsburg before embarking on the 2023 playoffs season.
Here is the complete 2022-2023 Stuart high school basketball schedule. Tipoff times are at 6:30 unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 4 at Haileyville
Nov. 8 vs. Stonewall
Nov. 15 at Crowder
Nov. 29 at Buffalo Valley
Dec. 1 vs. Tushka
Dec. 2 vs. Tupelo
Dec. 6 vs. Savanna
Dec. 8-10 at Indianola Tournament, TBA
Dec. 15 at Indianola
Jan. 5-7 at Earlsboro Tournament, TBA
Jan. 10 vs. Canadian
Jan. 13 vs. Calvin
Jan. 16-21 at Pitt 8 Tournament, TBA
Jan. 24 vs. Allen
Jan. 27 at Coalgate
Jan. 31 vs. Caney
Feb. 2 vs. Kiowa
Feb. 6 at Pittsburg
Feb. 9-11 at Districts, TBA
Feb. 16-8 at Regionals, TBA
Feb. 23-25 at Area, TBA
March. 2-4 at State, TBA
