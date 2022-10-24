HS BASKETBALL: Stuart releases 2022-2023 high school hoops schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Hornets and Lady Hornets return to action on the basketball court next month, and are looking forward to the competition with the release of the 2022-2023 high school schedule.

The Hornets are hitting the hardwood.

Stuart returns to the basketball court next week, and will be facing the competition of the 2022-2023 high school schedule.

Stuart will open on the road at Haileyville on Nov. 4 before returning home to host Stonewall on Nov. 8. The Hornets and Lady Hornets will finish out the month on the road with contests against Crowder and Buffalo Valley.

December will see home games against Tushka, Tupelo, and Savanna, before traveling to Indianola on Dec. 8-10 to participate in the Indianola Tournament.

After the holiday break, Stuart will head to Earlsboro to start the new year with tournament action Jan. 5-7, then face off with home games against Canadian and Calvin on Jan. 10 and 13, respectively. The Hornets and Lady Hornets will then face the field of the entire conference as they battle in the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament Jan. 16-21.

Stuart will host Senior Night festivities on Feb. 2 with a tilt against Kiowa, and end out the regular season on Feb. 6 at Pittsburg before embarking on the 2023 playoffs season.

Here is the complete 2022-2023 Stuart high school basketball schedule. Tipoff times are at 6:30 unless otherwise noted:

Nov. 4 at Haileyville

Nov. 8 vs. Stonewall

Nov. 15 at Crowder

Nov. 29 at Buffalo Valley

Dec. 1 vs. Tushka

Dec. 2 vs. Tupelo

Dec. 6 vs. Savanna

Dec. 8-10 at Indianola Tournament, TBA

Dec. 15 at Indianola

Jan. 5-7 at Earlsboro Tournament, TBA

Jan. 10 vs. Canadian

Jan. 13 vs. Calvin

Jan. 16-21 at Pitt 8 Tournament, TBA

Jan. 24 vs. Allen

Jan. 27 at Coalgate

Jan. 31 vs. Caney

Feb. 2 vs. Kiowa

Feb. 6 at Pittsburg

Feb. 9-11 at Districts, TBA

Feb. 16-8 at Regionals, TBA

Feb. 23-25 at Area, TBA

March. 2-4 at State, TBA

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

