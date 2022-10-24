HS BASKETBALL: Pittsburg readying for 2022-2023 basketball slate

The Panthers are on the prowl once again.
Pittsburg basketball returns to action in November, and are readying to face the upcoming slate with the release of the 2022-2023 high school basketball schedule.
The Panthers and reigning Class B State Champion Lady Panthers will open the season on Nov. 11 with a home game against Wright City. They'll host Preston and New Lima in the next two contests before traveling for the first road game of the season against Indianola on Nov. 29.
December will see tournament action for the two teams with both of them facing the competition in the Savanna Tournament on Dec. 12-17. The Lady Panthers will then participate in the historic Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Tournament in Ada on Dec. 28-30.
Pittsburg will have back-to-back road contests Jan. 10 and 14 with games against Savanna and Glencoe, and the teams will then battle their fellow conference members at the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 16-21.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will round out the final two games of the regular season at home, facing Crowder on Feb. 3 and Stuart on Feb. 6 before embarking on the 2023 postseason.
Here is the complete 2022-2023 Pittsburg high school basketball schedule. Tipoff times are 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 11 vs. Wright City
Nov. 15 vs. Preston
Nov. 18 vs. New Lima
Nov. 29 at Indianola
Dec. 2 vs. Varnum
Dec. 9 at Hartshorne
Dec. 10 at Wynnewood
Dec. 12-17 at Savanna Tournament, TBA
Dec. 28-30 at Mid-America Tournament (Girls), TBA
Jan. 3 at Haileyville
Jan. 5-7 at Achille Tournament (Boys), TBA
Jan. 10 at Savanna
Jan. 14 at Glencoe
Jan. 16-21 at Pitt 8 Tournament, TBA
Jan. 24 vs. Canadian
Jan. 26 vs. Calvin
Jan. 27 at Kiowa
Jan. 31 at Paden
Feb. 3 vs. Crowder
Feb. 6 vs. Stuart
Feb. 9-11 at Districts, TBA
Feb. 16-18 at Regionals, TBA
Feb. 23-25 at Area, TBA
March 2-4 at State, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
