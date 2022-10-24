HS BASKETBALL: Pittsburg readying for 2022-2023 basketball slate

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Lady Panthers and Panthers are readying to hit the hardwood once again as they prepare for the 2022-2023 high school schedule. 

The Panthers are on the prowl once again.

Pittsburg basketball returns to action in November, and are readying to face the upcoming slate with the release of the 2022-2023 high school basketball schedule.

The Panthers and reigning Class B State Champion Lady Panthers will open the season on Nov. 11 with a home game against Wright City. They'll host Preston and New Lima in the next two contests before traveling for the first road game of the season against Indianola on Nov. 29.

December will see tournament action for the two teams with both of them facing the competition in the Savanna Tournament on Dec. 12-17. The Lady Panthers will then participate in the historic Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Tournament in Ada on Dec. 28-30.

Pittsburg will have back-to-back road contests Jan. 10 and 14 with games against Savanna and Glencoe, and the teams will then battle their fellow conference members at the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 16-21.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will round out the final two games of the regular season at home, facing Crowder on Feb. 3 and Stuart on Feb. 6 before embarking on the 2023 postseason.

Here is the complete 2022-2023 Pittsburg high school basketball schedule. Tipoff times are 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Nov. 11 vs. Wright City

Nov. 15 vs. Preston

Nov. 18 vs. New Lima

Nov. 29 at Indianola

Dec. 2 vs. Varnum

Dec. 9 at Hartshorne

Dec. 10 at Wynnewood

Dec. 12-17 at Savanna Tournament, TBA

Dec. 28-30 at Mid-America Tournament (Girls), TBA

Jan. 3 at Haileyville

Jan. 5-7 at Achille Tournament (Boys), TBA

Jan. 10 at Savanna

Jan. 14 at Glencoe

Jan. 16-21 at Pitt 8 Tournament, TBA

Jan. 24 vs. Canadian

Jan. 26 vs. Calvin

Jan. 27 at Kiowa

Jan. 31 at Paden

Feb. 3 vs. Crowder

Feb. 6 vs. Stuart

Feb. 9-11 at Districts, TBA

Feb. 16-18 at Regionals, TBA

Feb. 23-25 at Area, TBA

March 2-4 at State, TBA

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

