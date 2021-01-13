The stage has been set.
After discussing and agreeing to COVID protocols on Wednesday, Pitt 8 coaches set out and seeded teams for the upcoming Pitt 8 Tournament.
Pitt 8 Conference commissioner and Pittsburg superintendent Chad Graham said they were all excited for the upcoming tournament, which is sure to produce some instant classic games.
“It’s going to be a good tournament, boys and girls,” Graham said. “It’s going to be competitive.”
However, due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s brackets are subject to change up until noon Saturday.
If a team has a COVID-19 situation and has to drop out before tournament starts, the Pitt 8 will reseed the teams. But the deadline for this possibility is Saturday at noon. If after that time a team has to pull themselves out of the tournament, the remaining teams will have to push forward without reseeding.
This year’s tournament is scheduled for Jan. 18-23, and will have new health and safety protocols in place. Kiowa and Pittsburg will serve as host sites for the entire tournament, including championship Saturday.
This is a change from last year, as Hartshorne hosted the finals in the Hartshorne Event Center. But Pitt 8 officials felt keeping the final day at two sites will help limit the number of fans in a single building.
“Jason Lindley and Hartshorne have been very good to us,” Graham said. “He told us any way we decided to do it, they’d go with. But they’ve been good to us.”
Girls and boys teams will also play on alternating nights leading up to Saturday. Monday and Thursday will be girls games only, with Tuesday and Friday being made up of boys games only.
On Saturday, Pittsburg will host the consolation finals and a third place game, while the other third place game and finals will be held at Kiowa.
Here are the games, times, and locations for the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament:
GIRLS
MONDAY
At Pittsburg
G1: Kiowa, bye
G2: Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
At Kiowa
G3: Indianola vs. Canadian, 6 p.m.
G4: Stuart vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Pittsburg
G5: Loser G3, bye
G6: Loser G4 vs. Loser G2, 8 p.m.
At Kiowa
G7: Kiowa vs. Winner G3, 6 p.m.
G8: Winner G4 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Pittsburg
G9: G5 bye vs. Winner G6, 10 a.m. (Consolation Final)
G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 2 p.m. (Third Place)
At Kiowa
G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 6 p.m. (Championship Final)
BOYS
TUESDAY
At Pittsburg
B1: Canadian vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
B2: Savanna vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.
At Kiowa
B3: Stuart vs. Haileyville, 6 p.m.
B4: Crowder vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
At Pittsburg
B5: Loser G3 vs. Loser G2, 6 p.m.
B6: Loser G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
At Kiowa
B7: Winner B3 vs. Winner B2, 6 p.m.
B8: Winner B4 vs. Winner B1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Pittsburg
B9: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 12 p.m. (Consolation Final)
At Kiowa
B10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 4 p.m. (Third Place)
B11: Winner B7 vs. Winner B8, 8 p.m. (Championship Final)
