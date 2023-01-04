The field is set.
Pitt 8 Conference coaches and administrators convened at Stuart on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming conference tournament and set the boys and girls brackets, as voted on by conference coaches.
The 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament is scheduled for Jan. 16-21, to be held at host sites Crowder and Stuart on alternating days.
Class B-No. 2 Pittsburg received the top seed on the girls seed, holding a record of 10-4 and 3-0 in conference play. Coach Jim Jenson and the Lady Panthers are the defending Pitt 8 tournament champions, after taking a 55-38 win over Stuart in last season’s title game.
The Lady Panthers will face the eighth-seed Haileyville Lady Warriors in the opening round, with tipoff set for 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Stuart.
The second-seeded Stuart Lady Hornets will face off against seventh-seed Indianola in the first round. Canadian earned a third-seed and will battle against sixth-seed Crowder, and four-seed Kiowa will take on fifth-seed Savanna in the opening round.
Class B No. 14 Stuart earned the top seed on the boys side, with a record of 9-2 and 5-0 in conference play. Coach Michael Langley and the Hornets are back-to-back defending conference champions after a 46-37 win over Pittsburg in last season’s final.
The Hornets will open the tournament at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 on their home floor, facing off against eight-seeded Haileyville.
Savanna earned the second-seed in the tournament, and will open the first round against seventh-seed Indianola. Crowder is the third-seed and will face off against sixth-seeded Canadian, while fourth-seeded Kiowa will battle fifth-seed Pittsburg in the first round.
Here is the complete Pitt 8 Conference basketball tournament schedule:
MONDAY
AT CROWDER
G1: Savanna vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
B1: Indianola vs. Savanna, 5:20 p.m.
G2: Canadian vs. Crowder, 6:40 p.m.
B2: Crowder vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT STUART
G3: Indianola vs. Stuart, 4 p.m.
B3: Stuart vs. Haileyville, 5:20 p.m.
G4: Pittsburg vs. Haileyville, 6:40 p.m.
B4: Pittsburg vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
AT CROWDER
G5: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 4 p.m.
B5: Winner B3 vs. Winner B4, 5:20 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G1, 6:40 p.m.
B6: Winner B2 vs. Winner B1, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT STUART
G7: Loser G4 vs. Loser G1, 4 p.m.
B7: Loser B2 vs. Loser B1, 5:20 p.m.
G8: Loser G2 vs. Loser G3, 6:40 p.m.
B8: Loser B3 vs. Loser B4, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT CROWDER
G9: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 12 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
B9: Winner B8 vs. Winner B7, 1:30 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
G10: Loser G6 vs. Loser G5, 3 p.m. (Third Place)
B10: Loser B5 vs. Loser B6, 4:30 p.m. (Third Place)
G11: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 6 p.m. (Championship)
B11: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 7:30 p.m. (Championship)
