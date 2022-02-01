The selections are in.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced the 2022 All-Tournament teams, with players from across the county being selected for their efforts during this year’s conference tournament, as voted on by the conference coaches.
On the girls' side, Pittsburg had three players selected in Tori Kilburn, Camryn Graham, and the 2022 MVP Trinity Wiseman. Wiseman scored 33 points in two games, Kilburn had 24, and Graham recorded 20 points, helping to lead the Lady Panthers to the Pitt 8 Conference title — the program’s first since 1977.
Stuart’s Haddie Lindley and Haili Igou were also named to the all-tournament team, as the Lady Hornets finished as conference runner-up. The pair combined for nearly 100 points throughout the tournament’s run.
Crowder’s Maggie Sockey secured the final spot on the roster, racking up 67 points in the tournament and helping lead the Demonettes to a third place finish.
On the boys’ side, Stuart nabbed two selections with Dre’von Colbert and 2022 MVP Connor Clayton. Clayton amassed 40 points across two games with Colbert adding in 25 as the Hornets secured their second Pitt 8 Conference title in as many years.
Pittsburg also had two roster selections in the form of Carter Cross and Cole Allen. The pair scored more than 30 points each as they helped lead the Panthers to the title game once again, finishing as tournament runner-up.
Crowder’s Sevryn Mills powered the Demons to a third place finish in the conference tournament, scoring 39 points in two games — helping earn his selection to the all-tournament team.
And Savanna’s Ayden Fry grabbed the final post-tournament honor. Fry added in nearly 30 points for the Bulldogs as he helped lead Savanna to a consolation championship.
Here are the complete 2022 Pitt 8 Conference All-Tournament Teams:
GIRLS
MVP — Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
Maggie Sockey, Crowder
Tori Kilburn, Pittsburg
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Haddie Lindley, Stuart
Haili Igou, Stuart
BOYS
MVP — Connor Clayton, Stuart
Dre’von Colbert, Stuart
Carter Cross, Pittsburg
Ayden Fry, Savanna
Cole Allen, Pittsburg
Sevryn Mills, Crowder
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
