The results are in.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced the selections to the All-Conference team for their efforts during the 2021-2022 season, as voted on by conference coaches.
On the girls side, Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham was named as the co-MVP alongside Maggie Sockey from Crowder.
Graham helped lead the Lady Panthers to both a Pitt 8 Tournament title win and the school’s first-ever state championship win.
Sockey, a Crowder senior and Oral Roberts University signee, was also named co-MVP and helped her team to a third-place finish in the Pitt 8 Tournament, as well as a deep playoff run that culminated in an area tournament appearance.
On the boy’s side, Stuart’s Connor Clayton was named as conference MVP for his efforts this season.
The senior led the Hornets to a second-consecutive Pitt 8 Conference Tournament championship this season, as well as a deep playoff run with an area tournament appearance.
Here is the complete list of Pitt 8 All-Conference selections:
GIRLS
MVP: Catyn Graham, Pittsburg and Maggie Sockey, Crowder
Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Madi White, Crowder
Haili Igou, Stuart
Tori Kilburn, Pittsburg
Kylie Smith, Crowder
Haddie Lindley, Stuart
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Katie Woodruff, Canadian
Sophia Calistro, Savanna
BOYS
MVP: Connor Clayton, Stuart
Carter Cross, Pittsburg
Matthew Rice, Pittsburg
Dre’von Colbert, Stuart
Sevryn Mills, Crowder
Cole Allen, Pittsburg
Twine Palmer, Kiowa
Ayden Fry, Savanna
Parker Horton, Pittsburg
Ben Santine, Indianola
Travis Grinnell, Stuart
