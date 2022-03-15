The results are in.

The Pitt 8 Conference announced the selections to the All-Conference team for their efforts during the 2021-2022 season, as voted on by conference coaches.

On the girls side, Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham was named as the co-MVP alongside Maggie Sockey from Crowder.

Graham helped lead the Lady Panthers to both a Pitt 8 Tournament title win and the school’s first-ever state championship win.

Sockey, a Crowder senior and Oral Roberts University signee, was also named co-MVP and helped her team to a third-place finish in the Pitt 8 Tournament, as well as a deep playoff run that culminated in an area tournament appearance.

On the boy’s side, Stuart’s Connor Clayton was named as conference MVP for his efforts this season.

The senior led the Hornets to a second-consecutive Pitt 8 Conference Tournament championship this season, as well as a deep playoff run with an area tournament appearance.

Here is the complete list of Pitt 8 All-Conference selections:

GIRLS

MVP: Catyn Graham, Pittsburg and Maggie Sockey, Crowder

Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg

Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Madi White, Crowder

Haili Igou, Stuart

Tori Kilburn, Pittsburg

Kylie Smith, Crowder

Haddie Lindley, Stuart

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Katie Woodruff, Canadian

Sophia Calistro, Savanna

BOYS

MVP: Connor Clayton, Stuart

Carter Cross, Pittsburg

Matthew Rice, Pittsburg

Dre’von Colbert, Stuart

Sevryn Mills, Crowder

Cole Allen, Pittsburg

Twine Palmer, Kiowa

Ayden Fry, Savanna

Parker Horton, Pittsburg

Ben Santine, Indianola

Travis Grinnell, Stuart

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you