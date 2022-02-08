HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA sets 2A district assignments

The assignments have been arranged.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released its district basketball assignments for Class 2A, with local boys and girls teams finding out their district destinations.
Officials have met earlier this week to draw up the official brackets to be released on Wednesday. District playoffs are set to begin Feb. 24-26 for Class 2A.
Hartshorne and Wilburton will both host in their respective districts, with Panama playing the Miners and Lady Miners, and Wister taking on the Diggers and Lady Diggers.
Meanwhile, Savanna will hit the road to begin its playoff journey, with the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs taking on Haworth.
Tickets for the contests can be purchased online through OSSAA.com for $7, or at the gate the night of the contests for $10 per person.
Here are the complete OSSAA district assignments for Class 2A:
CLASS 2A
AREA III
DISTRICT 5
Haworth (host) vs. Savanna
DISTRICT 6
Hartshorne (host) vs. Panama
DISTRICT 8
Wilburton (host) vs. Wister
REGIONAL MAIN SITE — Hartshorne
REGIONAL SUB-SITE — Silo
AREA SITE — Dale (Thursday), Seminole (Friday and Saturday)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
