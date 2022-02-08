HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA sets 2A district assignments

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoHartshorne is one of several area teams that learned of its playoff beginnings with the release of the OSSAA district assignments.

The assignments have been arranged.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released its district basketball assignments for Class 2A, with local boys and girls teams finding out their district destinations.

Officials have met earlier this week to draw up the official brackets to be released on Wednesday. District playoffs are set to begin Feb. 24-26 for Class 2A.

Hartshorne and Wilburton will both host in their respective districts, with Panama playing the Miners and Lady Miners, and Wister taking on the Diggers and Lady Diggers.

Meanwhile, Savanna will hit the road to begin its playoff journey, with the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs taking on Haworth.

Tickets for the contests can be purchased online through OSSAA.com for $7, or at the gate the night of the contests for $10 per person.

Here are the complete OSSAA district assignments for Class 2A:

CLASS 2A

AREA III

DISTRICT 5

Haworth (host) vs. Savanna

DISTRICT 6

Hartshorne (host) vs. Panama

DISTRICT 8

Wilburton (host) vs. Wister

REGIONAL MAIN SITE — Hartshorne

REGIONAL SUB-SITE — Silo

AREA SITE — Dale (Thursday), Seminole (Friday and Saturday)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

