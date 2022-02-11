HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA releases Class 5A playoff brackets

It’s time for playoff basketball.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the complete Class 5A playoff brackets on Thursday, with the Buffs and Lady Buffs learning of their paths through the postseason.
At the conclusion of a battle-worn regular season, McAlester will begin the playoffs with regional tournament play, scheduled for Feb. 24-26.
On the girls side, the Lady Buffs will host a regional inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium featuring Collinsville, Coweta, and Nathan Hale — with McAlester facing off against Nathan Hale in the first round.
On the boys side, the Buffs will travel to Tulsa Memorial alongside East Central and Nathan Hale — with Hale being McAlester’s first round opponent.
Regional champions and runner-ups will both advance to the area tournament at a site to be determined, scheduled for March 4-5. From there, four teams will advance to the Class 5A State Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on March 10-12.
Here are the complete Class 5A East regional tournament brackets for the McAlester Buffs and Lady Buffs:
GIRLS
REGIONAL 4 AT MCALESTER
FEB. 24
G1: Collinsville vs. Coweta, 6:30 p.m.
G2: McAlester vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
FEB. 26
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2 p.m.
BOYS
REGIONAL 1 AT TULSA MEMORIAL
FEB. 24
G1: McAlester vs. Nathan Hale, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Tulsa Memorial vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
FEB. 26
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
