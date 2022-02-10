HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA releases Class 2A playoff brackets

The games are ready to begin.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the official brackets for the Class 2A district tournaments, with three area teams learning of how they’ll begin their playoff runs.
Savanna, Hartshorne, and Wilburton will all be participating in the Class 2A district playoffs, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 — with two teams hosting their own districts.
Savanna will hit the road to Haworth, where first the Lady Dawgs (8-10) will face off against the home team. The Lady Lions are 7-14 on the season, with wins over teams such as Ft. Towson and Antlers.
Next, the Bulldogs (7-10) will take on the Lions in the following game. Haworth is 10-12 on the year with victories over Hugo and Ft. Towson.
Hartshorne will play host in its district, with Panama coming to town. The No. 9 Lady Miners (13-6) will face a 9-10 Lady Razorbacks team that has taken wins over Hulbert, Buffalo Valley, and Wister.
Meanwhile, the Miners (9-10) will face the No. 12 Razorbacks, who boast a record of 15-4 with wins over ranked opponents Howe, Red Oak, and Kinta.
Finally, Wilburton will also host its district against Wister. The Lady Diggers (4-13) will battle against the Lady Wildcats who have recorded nine wins and ten losses. Some of those wins come against teams like Kinta and Quinton.
The Diggers (12-8) will then take on the Wildcats, who have amassed an 11-9 record with victories over teams such as Whitesboro and Arkoma.
Since these are only in two-team districts, both runner-up and champion will advance to the next round — securing a sport for all three in the regional tournament, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at Hartshorne, with a sub site at Silo on the first night for Districts 5 and 8.
Here is the complete schedule for local Class 2A teams in district play:
FEB. 18
DISTRICT 7
Wister at Wilburton girls, 6:30 p.m.
Wister at Wilburton boys, 8 p.m.
FEB. 19
DISTRICT 5
Savanna at Haworth girls, 6:30 p.m.
Savanna at Haworth boys, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 6
Panama at Hartshorne girls, 6:30 p.m.
Panama at Hartshorne boys, 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.