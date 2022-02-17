HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA postpones Class A-B Area I and II regional tournaments

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced postponements of multiple playoff basketball games on Thursday.
The Class A-B regional basketball tournaments were set to begin on Thursday, but after a storm system brought significant amounts of snow and frigid temperatures to northern and western Oklahoma, multiple regional tournaments were pushed back a day.
In both Class A and B, Areas I and II will both now be played on Friday, Saturday, and Monday. The originally scheduled tipoff times will remain the same, but will now be played on those three days.
Locally, three teams are affected by the changes.
The Stuart Hornets and Lady Hornets will now open up regional tournament play on Friday. The Lady Hornets will face off against Ripley at Ripley on Friday at 6:30 p.m., with the Hornets to follow after to face off against Dewar.
The Canadian Lady Cougars will also be affected, and will now face Gore on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Konawa.
The Class A-B Areas III and IV games, as well as all Class 2-4A district tournaments, will carry on as previously scheduled. Winners and runner-up from each tournament will advance to the next round, scheduled for Feb. 24-26.
Here is the complete updated Class A-B regional brackets for local girls and boys teams:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian vs. Dewar, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Stuart vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Drumright vs. Regent Prep, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
FRIDAY
AT DEPEW
G3: Quapaw vs. Cave Springs, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Depew vs. Foyil, 6:30 p.m.
AT KONAWA
G4: Canadian vs. Gore, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Vanoss vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT KONAWA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT KONAWA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian vs. Ripley, 3 p.m.
G1: Stuart vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Yale vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.
G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
