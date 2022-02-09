HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA explains digital ticket process for playoffs

Step right up, and get your tickets to the greatest show on hardwood.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association explained the process of its ticketing format for the upcoming high school basketball playoffs for all classes, outlining the use of digital tickets.
In a Zoom meeting for host sites, OSSAA assistant director David Glover said the association was once again using the online ticketing site GoFan — which has seen increased use this academic year.
“We are using the online tickets this year, predominantly,” Glover said.
GoFan representative Kevin Bridges outlined to schools the process, and explained how tickets will be presented at the gate.
“It’s very simple. A lot of you probably saw this in football season,” Bridges said.
Bridges also explained that the online tickets will be unique and single use, preventing multiple persons from using a single ticket multiple times.
“A ticket can only be used one time, and screenshots won’t work,” he said.
Fans may purchase their tickets online at OSSAA.com ahead of the contest they are wanting to attend . Once the link is clicked, fans will be directed to the GoFan website, and will click “get tickets” on the date and host site they are looking to attend.
Upon checkout, purchasers will be asked to create an account or sign in to an existing account. But that is not a required step, and buyers may choose to use the “checkout as a guest” option.
After the completion of your purchase, customers will receive a link to view their tickets. Simply click the link, which will bring up your digital ticket. That is what you will present to the gate worker when you enter the gym.
Online customers will be charged $7 per ticket, with an additional $1.35 being added at checkout as part of a processing fee. Tickets will also be available at the host school’s front gate for a price of $10 per ticket.
Credit or debit cards, or Apple Pay will be accepted forms of payment with the online option.
Tickets will be set at these prices from the district tournaments through to the area tournaments, with prices increasing to $13 at the state tournament.
District tournaments are set for Feb. 10-12 for Class A-B, with Class 2-4A to follow the next week. The playoffs will continue until the state tournaments, with Class A-B on March 1-5 and Classes 2-6A on March 7-12.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
