The Pitt 8 Conference Tournament is preparing to get things started on Monday, with a slight change in the schedule.
The opening round game between the Kiowa Cowboys and the Indianola Warriors was originally scheduled to be played on Monday at Canadian. Now, with the change, the Cowboys and Warriors will begin their Pitt 8 Tournament journeys on Tuesday at Savanna, with tipoff set for 2:40 p.m.
The Pitt 8 Tournament is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 17 thru Saturday, Jan. 22, split between Canadian and Savanna with the championship games being at Canadian. Cost of admission is $5 per person.
Here is the complete revised 2022 Pitt 8 basketball bracket. Girls games are designated with a “G” and boys games designated with a “B.” The team listed first will be considered the home team:
MONDAY
AT CANADIAN
G1: Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Canadian, 6:20 p.m.
B1: Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT SAVANNA
B2: Kiowa vs. Indianola, 2:40 p.m.
G3: Haileyville vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.
B3: Haileyville vs. Stuart, 5:20 p.m.
G4: Stuart vs. Savanna, 6:40 p.m.
B4: Savanna vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
AT CANADIAN
G5: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 4 p.m.
B5: Winner B2 vs. Winner B3, 5:20 p.m.
G6: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.
B6: Winner B1 vs. Winner B4, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT SAVANNA
G7: Loser G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
B7: Loser B2 vs. Loser B3, 5:20 p.m.
G8: Loser G1 vs. Loser G1, 6:40 p.m.
B8: Loser B1 vs. Loser B4, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT CANADIAN
G9: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 12 p.m. (Winner named consolation champ)
B9: Winner B8 vs. Winner B7, 1:30 p.m. (Winner named consolation champ)
G10: Loser G6 vs. Loser G5, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)
B10: Loser B6 vs. Loser B5, 4:30 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Winer G6 vs. Winner G5, 6 p.m. (Winner named champion)
B11: Winner B6 vs. Winner B5, 7:30 p.m. (Winner named champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
