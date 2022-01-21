When Ada comes into town on Tuesday, Buffs fans will be bringing a blizzard.
McAlester announced a White Out for fans during the Buffs and Lady Buffs basketball games on Tuesday.
Fans attending the game are being asked to wear their favorite white-colored apparel as they cheer on the basketball teams during the games against rival Ada in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, creating a blinding wall of support on the sidelines.
The 5A-No. 3 Lady Buffs will first battle against the 4A-No. 8 Lady Cougars. McAlester has already taken wins over multiple ranked opponents across different classes, including Hugo, Bishop Kelley, Ardmore, and Shawnee.
The Lady Cougars have recorded double-digit wins, with victories over such opponents as Tecumseh, Shawnee, and Kingston.
On the boys side, the Buffs are ranked at No. 15 in Class 5A. They have also taken multiple wins over ranked teams across different classes this season, including against Hugo, Broken Bow, Bishop Kelley, and Perkins-Tryon.
The Cougars have taken many victories of their own, with wins over Kingston, Ponca City, and Lawton.
Tipoff between the McAlester and Ada varsity squads will start with the girls game at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to immediately follow.
