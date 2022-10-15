HS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases 2022-2023 basketball schedule

The Mac is back on the hardwood.
McAlester basketball returns to the court in Bob Brumley Gymnasium as the Buffs and Lady Buffs prepare to embark on the new season with the release of the full 2022-2023 schedule.
The black and gold will open the season on Nov. 29 as McAlester travels to Broken Bow, quickly followed by the first tournament of the season at Tahlequah Dec. 8-10.
McAlester's first game at home will take place on Dec. 13 against Shawnee, with Bishop Kelley to visit Bob Brumley Gymnasium as well on Dec. 16.
After the holiday break, the Buffs and Lady Buffs will start 2023 with tournament action in Noble. This will set off a string of road contests in the month of January, with the only home game that month coming Jan. 13 against Durant.
McAlester will round out the regular season at home with a three-game stint against Ardmore, Ada, and Hugo. The regular season finale will take place Feb. 17 on the road at Ardmore, followed by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association high school basketball playoffs the following week.
Here is the complete 2022-2023 McAlester basketball schedule. All varsity tip times are 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 29 at Hugo
Dec. 6 vs. Broken Bow
Dec. 8-10 at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA
Dec. 13 vs. Shawnee
Dec. 16 vs. Bishop Kelley
Jan. 3 at Shawnee
Jan. 5-7 at Noble Tournament, TBA
Jan. 10 at Bishop Kelley
Jan. 13 vs. Durant
Jan. 17 at Ada
Jan. 19-21 Girls at Shawnee Tournament/Boys at Carl Albert Tournament, TBA
Jan. 27 at Broken Bow
Jan. 31 at Durant
Feb. 3 vs. Ardmore
Feb. 10 vs. Ada
Feb. 14 vs. Hugo
Feb. 17 at Ardmore
Feb. 23-25 at Regional Tournament, TBA
March 8-11 at State Tournament, TBA
