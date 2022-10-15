HS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases 2022-2023 basketball schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe McAlester Lady Buffaloes and Buffaloes are readying for a return to the hardwood this season with the release of the 2022-2023 basketball schedule.

The Mac is back on the hardwood.

McAlester basketball returns to the court in Bob Brumley Gymnasium as the Buffs and Lady Buffs prepare to embark on the new season with the release of the full 2022-2023 schedule.

The black and gold will open the season on Nov. 29 as McAlester travels to Broken Bow, quickly followed by the first tournament of the season at Tahlequah Dec. 8-10.

McAlester's first game at home will take place on Dec. 13 against Shawnee, with Bishop Kelley to visit Bob Brumley Gymnasium as well on Dec. 16.

After the holiday break, the Buffs and Lady Buffs will start 2023 with tournament action in Noble. This will set off a string of road contests in the month of January, with the only home game that month coming Jan. 13 against Durant.

McAlester will round out the regular season at home with a three-game stint against Ardmore, Ada, and Hugo. The regular season finale will take place Feb. 17 on the road at Ardmore, followed by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association high school basketball playoffs the following week.

Here is the complete 2022-2023 McAlester basketball schedule. All varsity tip times are 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Nov. 29 at Hugo

Dec. 6 vs. Broken Bow

Dec. 8-10 at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA

Dec. 13 vs. Shawnee

Dec. 16 vs. Bishop Kelley

Jan. 3 at Shawnee

Jan. 5-7 at Noble Tournament, TBA

Jan. 10 at Bishop Kelley

Jan. 13 vs. Durant

Jan. 17 at Ada

Jan. 19-21 Girls at Shawnee Tournament/Boys at Carl Albert Tournament, TBA

Jan. 27 at Broken Bow

Jan. 31 at Durant

Feb. 3 vs. Ardmore

Feb. 10 vs. Ada

Feb. 14 vs. Hugo

Feb. 17 at Ardmore

Feb. 23-25 at Regional Tournament, TBA

March 8-11 at State Tournament, TBA

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

