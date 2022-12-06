The Buffs and Lady Buffs are hitting the road.
McAlester will travel to Tahlequah this week to battle against the competition at the Tahlequah Invitational — the first tournament of the season for the Buffs and Lady Buffs.
The Lady Buffs will open tournament play on Thursday as they face off against Ponca City at 1 p.m.
The Buffs will later close out the first day of the invitational as they go toe to toe with Jenks at 8:30 p.m.
The Tahlequah Invitational is a three day tournament scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, with each teams guaranteed to play three games in three days.
Here is the complete Tahlequah Invitational bracket for boys and girls:
THURSDAY
G1: Tahlequah vs. Muskogee, 10 a.m.
B1: Muskogee vs. Tahlequah, 11:30 a.m.
G2: McAlester vs. Ponca City, 1 p.m.
B2: Bixby vs. East Central, 2:30 p.m.
G3: Booker T. Washington vs. East Central, 4 p.m.
B3: Moore vs. Jenks JV, 5:30 p.m.
G4: Jenks vs. Westmoore, 7 p.m.
B4: Jenks vs. McAlester, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 10 a.m.
B5: Loser B4 vs. Loser B2, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Loser G2 vs. Loser G1, 1 p.m.
B6: Loser B3 vs. Loser B1, 2:30 p.m.
G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m.
B7: Winner B4 vs. Winner B2, 5:30 p.m.
G8: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 7 p.m.
B8: Winner B3 vs. Winner B1, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 10 a.m. (Seventh Place)
B9: Loser B6 vs. Loser B5, 11:30 a.m. (Seventh Place)
G10: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Fifth Place)
B10: Winner B6 vs. Winner B5, 2:30 p.m. (Fifth Place)
G11: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 4 p.m. (Third Place)
B11: Loser B8 vs. Loser B7, 5:30 p.m. (Third Place)
G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7 p.m. (Championship)
B12: Winner B8 vs. Winner B7, 8:30 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
