Woodmore photo

The McAlester Buffs and Lady Buffs will travel to Tahlequah to face the competition at the Tahlequah Invitational this week.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The Buffs and Lady Buffs are hitting the road.

McAlester will travel to Tahlequah this week to battle against the competition at the Tahlequah Invitational — the first tournament of the season for the Buffs and Lady Buffs.

The Lady Buffs will open tournament play on Thursday as they face off against Ponca City at 1 p.m.

The Buffs will later close out the first day of the invitational as they go toe to toe with Jenks at 8:30 p.m.

The Tahlequah Invitational is a three day tournament scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, with each teams guaranteed to play three games in three days.

Here is the complete Tahlequah Invitational bracket for boys and girls:

THURSDAY

G1: Tahlequah vs. Muskogee, 10 a.m.

B1: Muskogee vs. Tahlequah, 11:30 a.m.

G2: McAlester vs. Ponca City, 1 p.m.

B2: Bixby vs. East Central, 2:30 p.m.

G3: Booker T. Washington vs. East Central, 4 p.m.

B3: Moore vs. Jenks JV, 5:30 p.m.

G4: Jenks vs. Westmoore, 7 p.m.

B4: Jenks vs. McAlester, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

G5: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 10 a.m.

B5: Loser B4 vs. Loser B2, 11:30 a.m.

G6: Loser G2 vs. Loser G1, 1 p.m.

B6: Loser B3 vs. Loser B1, 2:30 p.m.

G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m.

B7: Winner B4 vs. Winner B2, 5:30 p.m.

G8: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 7 p.m.

B8: Winner B3 vs. Winner B1, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G9: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 10 a.m. (Seventh Place)

B9: Loser B6 vs. Loser B5, 11:30 a.m. (Seventh Place)

G10: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Fifth Place)

B10: Winner B6 vs. Winner B5, 2:30 p.m. (Fifth Place)

G11: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 4 p.m. (Third Place)

B11: Loser B8 vs. Loser B7, 5:30 p.m. (Third Place)

G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7 p.m. (Championship)

B12: Winner B8 vs. Winner B7, 8:30 p.m. (Championship)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you