The Buffs and Lady Buffs are ready to hit the hardwood.
The McAlester basketball teams will be returning to action next month, as shown by the release of their complete 2021-2022 schedule.
McAlester will begin its season at home in Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the first three games of the year against Hugo, Okmulgee, and Broken Bow.
They'll then hit the road for their first tournament of the season, with both the Buffs and Lady Buffs heading to face the competition at the Tahlequah Tournament in December.
January brings more tournament action for both teams, but at separate locations. The Lady Buffs will travel to participate in the Shawnee Tournament, while the Buffs will head to Midwest City to play in the Carl Albert Tournament on Jan. 20-22.
The final home game for McAlester will take place on Feb. 4 as the school hosts Ardmore, before ending the regular season on the road against Okmulgee, Ada, and Hugo.
Here is the complete 2021-2022 McAlester basketball schedule. Games include both boys and girls teams unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 30 vs. Hugo, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 3 vs. Okmulgee, 6: 30 p.m.
Dec. 7 vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 9-11 at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA
Dec. 14 at Ardmore, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Bishop Kelley, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 at Noble Tournament, TBA
Jan. 11 vs. Bishop Kelley, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 at Durant, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 20-22 at Shawnee Tournament (Girls), TBA
Jan. 20-22 at Carl Albert Tournament (Boys), TBA
Jan. 25 vs. Ada, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 at Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 vs. Durant, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 vs. Ardmore, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 at Okmulgee, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Ada, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 at Hugo, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24-26 at Class 5A Regionals, TBD
March 3-5 at Class 5A Area, TBD
March 10-12 at Class 5A State, TBD
