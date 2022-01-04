HS BASKETBALL: Locals named in latest OSSAA rankings

The first rankings of 2022 are in.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its latest slate of basketball rankings on Monday, with eight local boys and girls teams appearing up and down the list in multiple classifications.
In girls basketball, five local teams made the latest list of rankings.
In Class 5A, McAlester moved up one spot to No. 4, while also earning a first place vote as well. The Lady Buffs are 7-1 heading into tournament action at Noble starting on Thursday.
In Class 2A, Hartshorne is slotted at No. 8. The Lady Miners are 8-1 on the season, and will return to action on Thursday in the Earlsboro Tournament.
In Class A, Crowder comes in at No. 10 with an 8-1 record heading into Tuesday night’s game against Canadian. Meanwhile, Stuart is slotted at No. 17 with a record of 9-2 before also traveling to compete in the Earlsboro Tournament.
In Class B, Pittsburg is awarded the No. 3 spot, with eight first place votes. The Lady Panthers boasted a perfect 10-0 record heading into Tuesday night’s contest against Haileyville.
In boys basketball, three local teams are featured in the rankings.
McAlester comes in at No. 19 in Class 5A. The Buffs are 4-4 on the season, and are returning to action on Thursday with tournament play at Noble.
In Class A, Stuart is ranked at No. 7. The Hornets are undefeated at 11-0 on the season, and will be returning to play on Thursday in the Earlsboro Tournament.
And finally in Class B, Pittsburg is slotted at No. 2 with with 13 first place votes. The Panthers boast an undefeated 10-0 heading into Tuesday night’s action against Haileyville.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
