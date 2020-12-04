HS BASKETBALL: Local teams to compete in two area tournaments

December tournament action is making its way back with basketball season now in full swing.
Hartshorne will host its Pick and Shovel Classic from Dec. 7-12, while Indianola will host its Warrior Classic from Dec. 10-12, with multiple teams from around the area making up the competition.
The Miners and Lady Miners will compete against Wilburton, Butner, Oktaha, Whitesboro, Tishomingo, Clayton, and Pocola. The Lady Miners won last year’s contest over Wilburton — and will be looking to defend their title — while Whitesboro will try to repeat in the boys side after last year’s win over Oktaha.
In Indianola, the Warriors and Warriorettes play host to Crowder, Lakewood, Weleetka, Kinta, Bokoshe, Maud, and Howe, with the intention of keeping the coveted top prize in their own gym.
Special COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in effect at both schools’ tournaments for fans and spectators.
In Hartshorne, masks are required at all indoor events at the Hartshorne Event Center, and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Fans are also asked to social distance while inside the arena.
In Indianola, masks are required to be worn at all times. There were be separate seating on opposite sides of the gym for fans from each team. Concession lines will also be separately marked for each side. Some seating will be marked off to encourage social distancing.
The Pick and Shovel Class will be a double-elimination tournament, with a winner’s bracket and consolation champion being named, as well as third place. The Warrior Classic will have two paths, with winner’s bracket and consolation games, as well as third and seventh place games.
Here are the complete games and times for each tournament:
PICK AND SHOVEL CLASSIC
MONDAY
G1: Okataha vs. Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.
B1: Butner vs. Oktaha, 5:50 p.m.
G2: Hartshorne vs. Butner, 7:10 p.m.
B2: Clayton vs. Wilburton, 8:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
G3: Clayton vs. Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
B3: Tishomingo vs. Pocola, 5:50 p.m.
G4: Tishomingo vs. Wilburton, 7:10 p.m.
B4: Whitesboro vs. Hartshorne, 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 4:30 p.m.
B5: Winner B3 vs. Winner B2, 5:50 p.m.
G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 7:10 p.m.
B6: Winner B4 vs. Winner B1, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G7: Loser G4 vs. Loser G3, 4:30 p.m.
B7: Loser B3 vs. Loser B2, 5:50 p.m.
G8: Loser G2 vs. Loser G1, 7:10 p.m.
B8: Loser B4 vs. Loser B1, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 1 p.m. (Consolation)
B9: Winner B7 vs. Winner B8, 2:20 p.m. (Consolation
G10: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 3:40 p.m. (Third place)
B10: Loser B5 vs. Loser B6, 5 p.m. (Third place)
G11: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 6:20 p.m. (Championship)
B11: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 8 p.m. (Championship)
WARRIOR CLASSIC
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder vs. Lakewood, 10 a.m.
B1: Howe vs. Lakewood, 11:30 a.m.
G2: Howe JV vs. Weleetka, 1 p.m.
B2: Crowder vs. Maud, 2:30 p.m.
G3: Kinta vs. Bokoshe, 4:20 p.m.
B3: Kinta vs. Bokoshe, 5:50 p.m.
G4: Indianola vs. Maud, 7:20 p.m.
B4: Indianola vs. Weleetka, 8:50 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 10 a.m.
B5: Loser B1 vs. Loser B2, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.
B6 Loser B3 vs. Loser B4, 2:30 p.m.
G7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4:20 p.m.
B7: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 5:50 p.m.
G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 7:20 p.m.
B8: Winner B3 vs. Winner B4, 8:50 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 10 a.m. (Seventh place)
B9: Loser B5 vs. Loser B6, 11:30 p.m. (Seventh place)
G10: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Consolation)
B10: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 2:30 p.m. (Consolation)
G11: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 4:20 p.m. (Third place)
B11: Loser B7 vs. Loser B8, 5:50 p.m. (Third place)
G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7:20 p.m. (Championship)
B12: Winner B7 vs. Winner B8, 8:50 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
