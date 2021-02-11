HS BASKETBALL: Local schools update district game times due to winter weather

With winter weather impacting schools and communities across the state, local schools are adjusting game times for the upcoming Class A-B district playoffs, set for Friday and Saturday.

Seven local schools will be competing in the district tournaments, with many of those schools serving as host sites. But as the arctic weather continues to effect factors such as road conditions, school administrations are keeping a close eye on the ever-changing weather conditions and making adjustments as needed.

Many schools are moving their start times to earlier in the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday. This can allow for daytime travel during the higher temperatures of the day and avoid dangerous nighttime travel where conditions may worsen.

Other schools have held discussions among the teams involved and have chosen to stick with the originally scheduled times — but acknowledged that those times could change at a moment’s notice.

For fans hoping to attend the games but are unsure about road conditions, some sites such as Crowder will be live streaming their games online from its Crowder PTO Facebook page.

Fans can also check out www.mcalesternews.com for nightly coverage and updates on OSSAA basketball playoff action all postseason long.

Here are the updated Class A-B district games and times. All times subject to change due to weather:

GIRLS

CLASS B

AREA II

DISTRICT 6 AT PITTSBURG

FRIDAY

G1: Pittsburg, bye

G2: Indianola advances after Graham-Dustin forfeit

SATURDAY:

G3: Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 1 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

AREA IV

DISTRICT 5 AT KIOWA

SATURDAY

Kiowa vs. Battiest, 6 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

CLASS A

AREA IV

DISTRICT 2 AT ALLEN

FRIDAY

G1: Allen, bye

G2: Quinton vs. Haileyville, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Allen vs. G2 Winnner, 3 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 5 AT CROWDER

FRIDAY

G1: Crowder, bye

G2: Clayton vs. Rattan, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Crowder vs. G2 Winner, 1 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 6 AT STUART

SATURDAY

Stuart vs. Rock Creek, 1 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

BOYS

CLASS B

AREA II

DISTRICT 6 AT PITTSBURG

FRIDAY

G1: Pittsburg, bye

G2: Graham-Dustin vs. Indianola, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY:

G3: Pittsburg vs. G2 Winner, 3 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

AREA IV

DISTRICT 5 AT KIOWA

SATURDAY

Kiowa vs. Battiest, 8 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

CLASS A

AREA IV

DISTRICT 2 AT ALLEN

FRIDAY

G1: Allen, bye

G2: Quinton vs. Haileyville, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Allen vs. G2 Winnner, 5 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 5 AT CROWDER

FRIDAY

G1: Rattan, bye

G2: Crowder vs. Clayton, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Rattan vs. G2 Winner, 3 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 6 AT STUART

FRIDAY

G1: Stuart, bye

G2: Soper vs. Rock Creek, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Stuart vs. Rock Creek, 3 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)

