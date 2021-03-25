HS BASKETBALL: Lakewood coach reflects on championship season

Lakewood Christian School won the Heartland Christian Athletic Association's girls basketball state championship this year with a young core group.
Coach Anthony Salyers said he had high expectations coming into the season after Lakewood finished last year as the state runner-up and some incoming freshmen had won a junior high state championship the previous year.
Then, three more freshmen and an eighth-grader transferred in that complimented the rest of the group to put Lakewood over the edge, he said.
"Then we had a good end to the season," Salyers said.
So does he expect to repeat with the girls next year?
"I hope so," Salyers said. "We started with five freshmen and we had a junior that didn't really like starting — so that's fine with me that she doesn't mind being the sixth man and she still got All State being the sixth man."
Junior Kelaiah Keith and a trio of freshmen were named to the All State team. Keith averaged 9.5 points, five rebounds, four assists, one block, and three steals.
Freshman Annie Dawson led Lakewood with 14.6 points per game on the season, adding averages of four rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Freshman Akiera Hawk added 13.5 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, five blocks, and one steal per game for the year.
Freshman Macie Graves added 8 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one steal per game on the season.
Salyers also coached the boys' team, which came up short of a championship.
But senior Malik Laurent nearly averaged a triple double on the season with 22.1 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks per game.
Freshman Caden Salyers added 11 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals per game on the season.
"Hopefully we win it next year too with the boys," Salyers said.
Salyers has a few trophies to his credit already in his third year of coaching.
He was part of Lakewood's state championship boys team in his first year as an assistant coach, then led the Lions to a repeat last year as the head coach.
Salyers also led the Lakewood girls team to a runner-up finish last year before winning the whole thing this season.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
