HS BASKETBALL: Indianola releases boys and girls tournament brackets

The matchups are set.
Indianola will host its Warrior Classic tournament for both boys and girls basketball this week, with multiple local teams in the field.
On the girls side, the Warriorettes will open the tournament at 12:40 p.m. Thursday as they face off against Weleetka. The Stuart Lady Hornets will open their slate later at 3:20 p.m., facing off against Clayton.
On the boys side, it'll be a Pitt 8 battle as the Warriors will open against Stuart in the tournament's first round.
The tournament is set for Thursday through Saturday, with each team guaranteed to play three games in three days.
Here is the complete Indianola Warrior Classic bracket for boys and girls:
THURSDAY
G1: Red Oak vs. Cameron, 10 a.m.
B3: Red Oak vs. Lakewood, 11:30 a.m.
G2: Indianola vs. Weleetka, 12:40 p.m.
B2: Clayton vs. Weleetka, 2:10 p.m.
G3: Stuart vs. Clayton, 3:20 p.m.
B1: Oktaha vs. Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
G4: Oktaha vs. Lakewood, 6 p.m.
B4: Indianola vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 10 a.m.
B6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 11:30 a.m.
G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 12:40 p.m.
B5: Loser G2 vs. Loser G2, 2:10 p.m.
G7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:20 p.m.
B7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4:50 p.m.
G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 6 p.m.
B8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G6 vs. Loser G5, 10 a.m. (Seventh Place)
B9: Loser G6 vs. Loser G5, 11:30 a.m. (Seventh Place)
G11: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 12:30 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
B11: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 2:10 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
G10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 3:20 p.m. (Third Place)
B10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 4:50 p.m. (Third Place)
G12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 6 p.m. (Championship)
B12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
