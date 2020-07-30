HS BASKETBALL: Holiman nabs second Division I college offer

McAlester’s Adante Holiman has received another Division I collegiate offer, this time from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.
The incoming junior guard announced Thursday via Twitter he had received his second official offer from an NCAA Division I school.
"Blessed and humble to receive my second D1 offer from Akron University,” Holiman wrote.
Last season, the Zips finished the year with a 24-7 record, winning the Mid-American Conference regular season title, and was the No. 1 seed in the MAC men’s basketball tournament, which was cancelled March 12 due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Holiman has also received an official offer from the University of Missouri - Kansas City, and has garnered interest from multiple other schools, such as the University of Denver, North Carolina Central, New Hampshire, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Colorado State, Creighton, Ball State, University of Tulsa, University of San Diego, and Oral Roberts University.
Holiman averaged 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game in 2019. He recently participated in the MOKAN basketball camp, held in Overland Park, Kansas. Holiman also participates with Team Griffin, Oklahoma's Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team, helmed by former Sooners standouts Blake and Taylor Griffin.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
